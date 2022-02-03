Four women have been arrested in the Wauwatosa George Webb shooting, police say

Wauwatosa police announced four arrests Thursday after a 26-year-old George Webb employee was shot in the face following an argument with customers at the Wauwatosa restaurant last weekend.

Police said they took four adult women into custody following two search warrants that were executed in the City of Milwaukee.

"Officers and investigators determined that an argument over food service between an employee and a group of customers led to a physical altercation which ended with a female subject firing one shot, striking the employee in the face. The suspects then fled the scene," a press release from the Wauwatosa Police Department said.

The incident occurred Sunday night at 12:15 a.m. at the restaurant, 12201 W. North Ave.

Police said they believed this incident was isolated and there was no threat to the public following the shooting.

It's not clear yet what the women will be charged with but the investigation will be handed over to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

The names of the women have not been released.

A statement from George Webb Restaurants indicated that the employee is in stable condition after being rushed to the hospital following the shooting.

A GoFundMe campaign, titled "All in for Anthony," has raised over $11,000 so far for the employee's recovery. The full name of the employee has not been released yet, but the GoFundMe page says Anthony was working as a waiter at the restaurant and has a 3-year-old son.

