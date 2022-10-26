Four women have now testified in a kidnapping trial to the horror of being attacked in their CT homes. One had her baby with her.

On the second day of the trial for a decades-old, once-cold case, two more victims took the stand to testify against the man accused of attacking them in their homes.

Two women, identified as Jane Doe 3 and Jane Doe 4, testified in Hartford Superior Court on Wednesday and described the nights they were allegedly attacked in the summer of 1984.

Nearly four decades after the attacks, DNA evidence in 2020 linked former Connecticut charter school CEO Michael Sharpe to the attacks. Though the statute of limitations on the alleged rapes has long passed — in 1989 — Sharpe, 71, faces four counts of first-degree kidnapping for allegedly blindfolding each woman and threatening them with a gun after breaking into their apartments through their sliding glass doors.

Pausing for a moment to steady herself, clearly overcome with emotion, one victim on Wednesday explained the horrifying moment she discovered a strange man in bed with her and her sleeping young daughter.

The man, she said, held a gun to her head and threatened to kill her. He sexually assaulted her and then thanked her for “being a good sport,” she testified in court.

Another victim, Jane Doe 3, testified that when her attacker left, he left her $20 in cash he called “a tip.”

In total, four women have testified in two days in Hartford Superior Court. They told eerily similar stories of their attacks, though not identical. Until 2020, they had never met one another and investigators never found a common thread — such as a shared colleague, employer or acquaintance — in their years of investigating.

Police had believed from early on that the assaults were all committed by the same man and, in April 2003, the crime lab linked the four assaults to the same DNA match.

New DNA technology allowed for an unexpected arrest in 2020 when a distant relative of Sharpe’s submitted a sample for a genealogical test. He was linked to the case and investigators used a sample of his DNA pulled from his trash to confirm a match.

At the time of the 1984 attacks, the women were all in their mid 20s or early 30s and lived in apartments or condominiums in Bloomfield, Windsor, Rocky Hill and Middletown with sliding doors.

They all said they awoke to a strange man in the darkness in their bedroom who told them he had just shot someone and either needed a place to hide or needed money. The man made one woman, who testified Tuesday, smell the gun he had allegedly just fired. The man held the gun against the head of two others, they testified.

All were blindfolded, Jane Doe 4 with an item she was unfamiliar with, Jane Doe 3 with a bandana she used to tie back her long hair, she testified.

The first two women to testify were blindfolded with their own property, too: the belt of a dress and a scarf, they told the jury.

Once they were blindfolded, they were sexually assaulted, even as some of them claimed to have cancer, infections or be menstruating to try to deter him, the women all testified.

All four women described the time after their attack in which their attacker stayed in their homes, rummaging through their belongings, turning on their faucets and going through their refrigerators.

On Wednesday, one victim testified that she had eaten chicken wings for dinner before heading to bed, setting her 4:30 a.m. alarm for her job at a market in Litchfield. The next day, after the attack, she found a plate filled with chicken bones on the counter that was not left by her, she told the jury.

During Tuesday’s testimony, another victim said her attacker asked her if she had anything to eat and criticized her for not having lunch meat with which he could make a sandwich.

Jane Doe 3 told the jury that she had gone to sleep after working on her resume and watching a Mets game. She woke up to a man in a ski mask holding her in a choke hold with a gun to her head.

“I was scared out of my mind,” she said. She was screaming, and he told her to stop. He guided her downstairs and gave her a mug of water to help her “calm down” but threatened to kill her if she saw him through the blindfold, she testified.

He threatened to kill her more than once, she said. At one point, she lied to him and said she had a boyfriend coming over.

“He said he would blow his [expletive] head off,” she testified.

Because the statute of limitations on sexual assault has passed, Sharpe is charged with four counts of first-degree kidnapping.

Kidnapping is defined by Connecticut law as “restraining someone with the intent to prevent their liberation.”

“I had no means of being able to escape. I was afraid he was going to kill me,” Jane Doe 3 testified. “He had threatened to kill me multiple times.”

As she lay in bed after the attack, she said she could hear the water running on full blast. She called out “Mister? Mister?” to ask if he was still in the house, but he never answered. Eventually, she made her way downstairs. She found her phone in three pieces on the couch, saw that all her clocks had been changed to different times and found the remnants of the chicken wings, she testified.

Jane Doe 4 said she also awoke to a gun to her head.

“My first concern was for my baby,” she said, telling the jury that her toddler daughter had crawled into bed with her. She asked the man if she could bring her daughter to bed, and he let her carry her to her bedroom. Then he ordered her back to her bedroom, she said.

She asked if she could put more clothes on and he said no and blindfolded her, stuffing material into the blindfold.

“He told me I didn’t need to worry because he wasn’t interested in me anyway,” she testified.

He told her, too, that he had just killed someone. And told her to cooperate.

“He didn’t want to get angry at me and have to kill me like he did the other person,” she testified.

Jane Doe 4 told the prosecutor that she was very nervous while testifying and that because of the trauma, the sequence of events that night were a little hazy. But she described in her testimony an agonizing sexual assault.

Eventually, her attacker let her return to bed with her daughter.

“Before he left he kissed me on my mouth and thanked me for being a good sport,” she told the jury.

On both days of the trial, which started on Tuesday, current law enforcement officers testified that they could not locate any evidence or photos from the 1984 crimes. One detective told the jury that in the ’80s, officers were instructed to keep evidence in alleged sexual assault cases for only 10 years.

Also on Wednesday, cold case detectives testified about photos of Sharpe, including a photo of him from 1984 that shows his tightly curled dark hair cropped close to his head — similar to the description victims gave of hair they felt on their attacker — and photos of scars on his body, including on his chin and arm.

The trial is scheduled to continue Thursday with state prosecutors offering scientific evidence, attorneys said Wednesday.

Prosecutors also plan to play about 45 seconds of audio for the jury, of Sharpe speaking during an interview with investigators. His defense team will review the audio before Thursday morning and report any objections to the judge before it is played.

Sharpe’s voice will be important evidence, as prosecutors have asked each victim about the tone of voice their attacker spoke to them in, along with whether he had any sort of accent.

Each victim has described their attackers speech similarly: calm and almost soothing, until he became angry and his voice turned aggressive; lacking an accent or any particular dialect; and sounding well-educated.

The judge told the jury on Wednesday that the trial is scheduled to continue Thursday, when prosecutors said they hope to rest their case, and on Friday. After the weekend, the trial won’t resume until Tuesday.

The judge said the trial is “on track,” having previously said he expected the evidence portion to take a total of six to seven days in court before jury deliberations begin.

Sharpe is free on a promise to appear. If convicted, he faces up to 100 years in prison.