Four women steal large amount of clothes from Nordstrom, police say

Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on four women who stole from Nordstrom.

On Oct. 10, Memphis Police responded to a robbery call at Nordstrom on Poplar Avenue.

Surveillance footage showed four women entering the store, taking a large amount of clothing, and leaving without paying.

The suspects are believed to be responsible for a theft at the Old Navy on Poplar Avenue, that occurred around the same time, police said.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

