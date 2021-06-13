Four people were shot, including two young children, after gunfire erupted in Cincinnati on Saturday evening.

The pair of children, aged 6 and 8, were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, Lt. Col. Mike John announced shortly after the incident. The others wounded, two males aged 18 and 19, were also rushed to medical facilities, though the adults suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Law enforcement suspects at least two shooters opened fire during the violence.

"We think there’s multiple people firing shots here," John told WCPO. "It’s at least two, but it could be more. We can tell that by the shell casings left at the scene. So, multiple weapons used. At least two we can confirm, but, like I said, it’s possible there were other shooters, as well."

CPD confirms four victims in a shooting at McHenry and Cavanaugh. Two adults and an 8-year-old and 6-year-old child were hurt. @CincyPD says the two children are both critical, 8-year-old in very bad shape. Police are urging anyone with info to come forward. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/VBJdTcuTS5 — Josh Bazan (@JoshBazan) June 13, 2021

Information on a motive has not been released, and authorities are urging the public to come forward with any information.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"Anybody that has seen anything suspicious, anybody dropping something, please let us know, so we can collect any kind of evidence," John said.

The Cincinnati Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Washington Examiner.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Cincinnati, Ohio, Police, Law Enforcement, Crime, Gun Violence

Original Author: Jake Dima

Original Location: Four wounded, including two children, in Cincinnati shooting