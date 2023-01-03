Four wounded in series of Midtown Manhattan slashings and stabbings in 3-hour span

Four people were wounded in a series of unrelated Midtown Manhattan slashings and stabbing during a bloody three-hour span early Tuesday, cops said.

The bloodshed began about 12:20 a.m. on W. 42nd St. and Sixth Ave. when a 41-year-old man was stabbed in the face and the hand during a fight with three people outside Bryant Park, cops said.

Medics took the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he is expected to recover. The three men who attacked him fled the scene in a yellow cab, cops said.

Just 10 minutes later two men were slashed multiple times in a brawl with two men on W. 46th St. near Eighth Ave., about six blocks from the first attack.

One victim, age 32, suffered cuts to his stomach and arm. His 36-year-old companion was slashed in the right arm. Both were taken to Bellevue Hospital with minor injuries.

Just after 3 a.m., a man dressed in a yellow Superman shirt attacked a 50-year-old man at the Port Authority Bus Terminal on W. 40th St. and Eighth Ave.

The attacker, who was wearing a blue surgical mask and is believed to be in his 20s, slashed his victim in the face before running off, cops said.

The wounded man was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

No arrests have been made but none of the attacks appear to be linked, police said.