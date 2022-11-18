In four years, 26 RIers were killed by domestic violence. Advocates want more to be done.

PROVIDENCE – The sun slipped behind the cloud Thursday as advocates read off the 26 names of Rhode Islanders lost to domestic violence from 2016 to 2020. Beloved mothers, daughters, grandfathers, uncles, dads, friends.

The Rhode Island Coalition Against Domestic Violence honored those lost lives and the survivors Thursday at Victim’s Grove in Memorial Park as advocates urgently pressed for more to be done to prevent even one such death.

“Each of these victims were a beloved member of our communities … Any life lost to domestic violence is one too many,” said Lucy Rios, the coalition’s executive director.

'We cannot ignore these warning signs'

Rios highlighted the warning signs that a relationship could turn lethal: previous victimization, a partner with a criminal history, stalking behaviors, pointed threats to kill, prior assaults by strangulation, and the presence of a firearm. Women in an abusive relationship are five times more likely to be killed if their abuser has access to a firearm.

“We cannot ignore these warning signs …,” Rios said. “Believe victims when they say their lives are in danger.”

Indeed, guns played a role in 42% of the domestic violence deaths in Rhode Island during that time frame, according to the coalition’s report detailing trends in the Ocean State and on a national scale (Of the 26 people killed, 71% were women).

Zaida Hernandez, a member of the task force Sisters Overcoming Abusive Relationships, or SOAR, told of being terrorized at age 19 by an older boyfriend who had a gun and threatened to kill her family if she strayed.

“He beat me every single day. I was afraid of him. The fear was so great that leaving was not an option,” Hernandez said, her voice quaking.

She recalled him locking her naked in the bathroom for an hour while pressing a gun to her head and chest. By a miracle of God she survived, she said.

Each of the domestic-violence victims was honored with a stone, purple ribbon and white rose at Victim’s Grove in Providence.

Honoring the victims

“As a survivor, I know that could have been me,” Hernandez said. Each of the victims was honored with a stone, purple ribbon and white rose.

Jennifer Silva did not escape her abuse by her boyfriend, Allen Hanson, who threw Silva out the third floor window of their East Providence apartment and then beat her to death on the ground. Hanson would later lie to the police that Silva was the victim of hit and run.

At 41, Silva was a mother, aunt and devoted member of her community with a passion for her job, pets and family, her mother Cheryl Silva told the crowd.

She urged others to deliver the message to people enduring abuse that they don’t have to live that way, that they are humans of value who were not put on this earth to be abused.

“We need these people to stay in jail for life and not have a chance to get out,” she said.

Hanson was sentenced to serve 26 years in prison for killing Silva.

Cheryl Silva, who lost her daughter, Jennifer, to a domestic violence slaying in East Providence in 2017, speaks Thursday at an event honoring domestic violence murder victims.

'Red flag law' enacted in RI

Rios applauded legislative steps taken over the past five years to strengthen Rhode Island laws. Lawmakers passed a law requiring a person convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence crime or subject to a restraining order to surrender their firearms. The state enacted a “red flag law,” allowing the police to petition Superior Court for an “extreme risk protection order” to disarm someone who poses an imminent risk. It outlawed ghost guns and enacted a law requiring gun sellers to send firearms applications to the police department in the buyer’s hometown.

Rios emphasized, however, that more needs to be done to increase resources for victims and child witnesses. She pushed for enhanced dangerousness screening by judges, magistrates, police and other decision makers assessing probation supervisions, bail and other factors.

She called for full enforcement of laws that bar perpetrators from possessing or purchasing guns.

Rios said she intends, too, to collaborate with court and legislative officials to implement a specialized domestic violence court in state District Court. She envisioned court staff well trained to assess lethality with a deep understanding of the dynamics of intimate partner violence.

Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos pledged the support of Governor Daniel McKee’s administration.

Deputy Attorney General Adi Goldstein thanked the coalition for its report and for taking on the hard work of advocating for this vulnerable population.

“You are not alone. We will fight for you. We will work for you and we will get justice,” Goldstein said.

How to get help

Anyone in need of help can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline 24/7 at 800-799-7233, or Text "START" to 88788. To find local resources in any state, visit their "Get Help" section at www.thehotline.org/get-help/domestic-violence-local-resources

