Four years after fatal shooting on South Side, second of two defendants pleads guilty

John Futty, The Columbus Dispatch
The second of two men charged in a 2017 shooting death outside a South Side pizza pub has been sentenced to prison.
Brian O. Reed, 53, of the Southeast Side, pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter in the death of 41-year-old Gary Copling, who was shot on the 2000 block of Lockbourne Road on Dec. 20, 2017.

Reed was sentenced to three years in prison but, with credit for time he has served in jail since his arrest, is set to be released in less than two weeks.

The shooting occurred during a drug deal that went bad, Columbus police reported. Reed helped arrange the deal, but was not the triggerman.

The man who shot Copling, Camron J. Garnes, 28, of the South Side, was sentenced in July to 17 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, felonious assault and a firearm specification.

Garnes shot Copling behind Dawghouse Pizza and Bar at 7:52 p.m., according to police.

Robert Krapenc, Reed's attorney, said his client was there "for what he thought was going to be a low-key weed deal. He didn't have a gun and didn't have any reason to think that anyone else had a gun."

Copling, who was celebrating his birthday, ran as the shots were fired and collapsed about a half-block away in a backyard on Studer Avenue. He died less than an hour later at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

The sentences for Reed and Garnes, imposed by Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Kimberly Cocroft, were recommended by prosecuting and defense attorneys as part of plea agreements.

