Four years later, family of Craven County man continues to seek answers in 2018 murder

A Craven County mother continues to live with the tragedy of losing not one, but two sons within a three year time frame. One death was an accident, the other was a murder that is still unsolved more than four years later.

Shannon Dale Carmon's oldest son, Leon Deondre' "Dre" Carmon, was 25 when he was reported missing by his family. Carmon was last seen July 26, 2018 driving a black 2015 Nissan Sentra on N.C. 55 West in the Jasper Community. He was wearing a grey shirt with jeans.

The family said their concern grew because he suffered from Type I Diabetes and he did not have his medication with him. They also reported that Carmon rarely stayed out all night and he did not show up for work which led them to believe something was terribly wrong.

Follow us on Instagram: New Bern Sun Journal

More:Authorities seek missing person in Craven County

On July 27, the day after he was reported missing, a citizen called the Craven County Sheriff's Office to report a vehicle parked on the side of Woodrow McCoy Road in the Cove City area. Upon response, Carmon was found deceased in the back seat of his vehicle. Evidence from the scene indicated he was a victim of a homicide.

More than four years later, the case remains unsolved.

Carmon's grandmother Nancy Allen said she believes more than one person was involved.

"Someone drove him there and someone had to pick that person up," she said.

She also believes it was someone who is familiar with the area because of where the car was found.

"The car was found on a side road of a side road," Allen said. "I wouldn't have known the road was even there if I had not been a bus driver for many years and the area was part of my route."

Allen said they have been told there are suspects, but no physical proof of who committed the crime.

The family started the Leon Carmon Scholarship Foundation in 2019 and holds annual events to raise funds. The scholarships are presented to African American males with a proven financial need and who performs service in his community.

Story continues

"My son was an excellent student," Shannon Carmon said. "He was in the first class of Craven Early College where he graduated earning his high school diploma and an associate's degree. The scholarship is to honor him."

Major David McFayden of the Craven County Sheriff's Office said the investigation remains active and investigators are continuing to pursue leads and identify persons who may have information regarding Carmon's death.

"We are working closely with the family and they have been very helpful with providing information they have obtained at the community level," he said. "Anyone with information should call the office at 252-636-6620 or Crime Stoppers, anonymously if they wish, at 252-633-5141."

More:'Citizens need to be vigilant': New Bern police investigating multiple shootings

More:New Bern man dies after weekend shooting, police seeking information

The Carmon family has offered a reward of $10,000 for the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for Carmon's death.

Shannon Carmon said her life changed dramatically following the loss of her son.

"It's has been horrible," she said. "I use to go out and socialize with people, now I don't go out in New Bern at all. I just feel like someone out there knows what happened to my son. I don't want to be around people only to find out later that they were involved or knew who was involved in the murder of my child."

While still suffering from the loss of her oldest son, her younger son Christopher Carmon died while kayaking at Cherry Creek State Park in Aurora County, Colorado less than three years later.

"We were told by people who were there that a storm came out of nowhere," Carmon said. "They told me that it only lasted for about 15 minutes. It was almost as if it came to take my son."

CBS news reported that rangers said there were gusty winds and choppy water at the time of the accident and believe those were factors in the kayak capsizing. Wind gusts were reported at about 20 mph at the time. Christopher Carmon's body was recovered a few hours later. He was 26 years old.

During 2021, the Carmon's lost a total of four close family members.

"I was tired and just feeling drained," Carmon said. "After Chris died, I shut down. Whereas I was reaching out to the sheriff's office about once a month to see if there were any new leads on Dre', I just stopped calling and didn't start back until May of this year."

Carmon said she feels that if her family does not initiate calls and continue to seek justice for her son, the case will continue to remain unsolved.

"To all his friends and those who say they loved him, if you loved him that much, say something," she said. "Imagine your mother going through what we are going through. We need closure."

His funeral service is 11:00 AM Friday, August 3, 2018 at St. Peter's AME Zion Church 617 Queen St., New Bern. The interment will follow at the Junior & Nancy Carmon Allen Cemetery.

This article originally appeared on Sun Journal: $10,000 reward offered for information regarding unsolved homicide