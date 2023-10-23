Four years of ODI complacency are coming back to bite England

After their thrashing by South Africa, England may not be officially out of this World Cup, but it’s almost impossible to see them making the semi-finals.

I think all of us in the English game, from the team itself to the media and fans, have to admit that we have been complacent with this 50-over team. The white-ball schedule, with two T20 World Cups since their 2019 ODI triumph, as well as Covid-19, has seen them take the eye off the ball in 50-over cricket.

You only have to look at the stats. From 2015 to 2019, England focused on ODI cricket and cared about it. They played 88 games between World Cups. They won 54 and lost 23. They used 34 players, six of whom played 70-plus games, seven more played 40-plus. So they found a style and players, then backed it, getting their combinations grooved.

They arrived at the tournament knowing exactly how they wanted to play. As spectators, we knew Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow would go hard at the top, then there was the rock Joe Root and a strong middle order. Every player knew what the other was doing. Same with the ball, where Chris Woakes would take the new ball, Moeen Ali, Adil Rashid and Liam Plunkett would pick up wickets in the middle overs.

This World Cup cycle has been very different. They have played 42 ODIs, winning 22 and losing 16. They have used 44 players, and only four of those have played more than 25 games. Some key players have barely played. Root played 19 games, Stokes 13, Woakes 15 and Mark Wood eight.

Covid contributed to that, but so did their attitude towards 50-over cricket. They thought they could get to a World Cup and perform.

It’s important to say that India is the hardest place in the world for England to play ODI cricket. Even the great Australian team that would go on to win three World Cups in a row couldn’t win there in 1996. And in a funny way I think ODI cricket is the hardest format. In Tests you have time to put things right, and fight back. T20 happens so fast, and you only need a couple of players to turn up to get the win. ODIs are long days, and if facets of your game aren’t working, you will be exposed. Quality shines through more.

In India, you need really high class quick bowling, with skill not just pace. Anything wayward gets dispatched. You need more than one spinner. You need two or three to provide moments of magic. And with the bat, you need solid all-round players working in combination. England do not have that.

England have arrived not knowing what their approach is, because they have not played together for so long. Too many players have not played well for a long time, because their involvement has been stop-start. Jos Buttler is one of them. I am watching thinking there is no substance to any of the partnerships, with bat or ball. How has it got to the stage that four games into a World Cup, England have used every player and have David Willey batting No 7? At their best, he would have been at 9 or 10 in a side that batted all the way down.

It is muddled decision-making. You saw it at the toss on Saturday too. The modern game is all about data and that is fine. But when it’s boiling hot, you win the toss - why are you allowing the opposition to bat first? Forget the numbers. If it’s that hot, surely you want to bake the opposition for almost four hours? For me, extreme heat is more impressive to me than any data that suggests chasing is the way to go. England looked shot in the field, and you can understand that because it’s roasting and they’ve been whacked everywhere.

That is before you even layer on the context of the two teams involved. South Africa’s strong suit is batting, and they have just cocked up a chase against the Netherlands. England have just lost having won the toss and bowled against Afghanistan. England are not the only team who seem desperate to chase, but chasing is mighty hard. Teams routinely stack up more than 330, and it is not being hauled in often.

People will point to the fact that England do not have a top-class domestic 50-over competition. I think that is a red herring. India’s top players don’t play their domestic competition, but they do know exactly what their roles are in the team, and are a grooved outfit.

After this tournament, it will be the end of this ODI team. I hope they have learned from this cycle, and look back to 2015, as they build towards a World Cup in South Africa (which should suit them better) in 2027. They need to find a way, amid modern schedules, to get combinations in place and players who know what they are doing for that tournament, so it is not muddled like this one.

They do not need some kind of reset or grand overhaul, but it is a reality check that just turning up and hoping it will be alright on the night will be exposed. In England we love to build up our sporting teams, and this one has given us some great times. But we have taken our eye off the ball and are paying for it.

