Four young children from same family killed in Memphis apartment blaze

Four children dead after apartment blaze in Memphis (ABC24)

Four young children from the same family have died after an apartment fire in Memphis, say officials.

The Memphis Fire Department says that the blaze broke out at a two-storey building in the city on Wednesday afternoon.

Two of the children were four years old, while one was six years old and another two years old, according to MFD.

A man who identified himself as the grandfather of the children told WREG that two of the victims were boys and two were girls. He said that the children were at home with their father while their mother ran an errand.

A witness told the news station that she and her boyfriend pulled over to try and help when they saw smoke and flames coming from the building.

She said that her boyfriend tried to get into the building but was driven back by the flames.

The father of the children was detained by Memphis Police Department but no charges have been filed, reported WREG.

An investigation into the fire is underway.