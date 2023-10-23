All fourteen attacking Russian drones and one Kh-59 cruise missile shot down overnight

Air defense operation (illustrative photo)

Ukrainian air defenses successfully intercepted and destroyed all 14 Russian attack drones and one Kh-59 cruise missile launched by Russia at Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian Air Force press service reported on Telegram on Oct. 23.

Thirteen Shahed kamikaze drones, launched from the area of Cape Chauda in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied Crimea, were shot down as they made their way towards the southern, eastern and central regions of Ukraine.

Another unidentified attack drone, launched from Russian territory to the north of Ukraine, was also shot down. It triggered an air alert in Kyiv Oblast and city from 9 p.m. until just after 11 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The enemy also fired a Kh-59 cruise missile from a Su-34 aircraft from the airspace of the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Oblast.

A number of Ukrainian regions issued air-raid alerts overnight in response to the Russian attacks.

Port infrastructure facility was damaged by debris from a drone downed in Odesa Oblast, setting fire to the roof of a warehouse. The fire was quickly extinguished, and no injuries were reported.

Explosions were also heard in Kirovohrad and Khmelnytsky Oblasts.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine