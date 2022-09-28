Fourteen DOC officers indicted over attacks on detainees at Edna Mahan prison

A grand jury returned indictments against 14 corrections officers related to allegedly coordinated assaults on detainees at the now-infamous Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women in Hunterdon County, according to an announcement released by the NJ Attorney General's Office on Tuesday.

The charges against the officers range from accusations of conspiracy, official misconduct, tampering with public records, and aggravated assault, linked to the violent removal of multiple detainees late at night on Jan. 11-12, 2021, the AG stated.

Prosecutors argued that the defendants planned or facilitated the forced extractions of detainees from their cells whether or not they complied with orders to handcuff themselves in retaliation for multiple alleged "splashing" incidents, in which detainees were claimed to have squirted unknown liquids at guards.

NJ Department of Corrections guidelines state that detainees are to be extracted by force only after they fail to comply with orders to handcuff themselves and leave their cells on their own.

Following the allegedly planned extractions, one inmate suffered a concussion after five officers were said to have forcefully pulled her from her cell and struck her nearly 30 times, although an investigation failed to show that she had resisted their orders, the AG stated.

Another victim, who had complied with orders to be handcuffed, suffered skull fractures around her eye, which was swollen shut, and left bloodied and beaten with boot marks on her body, according to doctors at Hunterdon Medical Center, Tuesday's announcement said.

Earlier:Feds demand better protection of prisoners in Edna Mahan women's facility

The indictment alleges the following officers planned, supervised, participated in, or failed to stop "one or more forced cell extractions on the Restorative Housing Unit tier with the purpose of punishing, intimidating or terrorizing one or more inmates.”

The 14 DOC officers indicted are:

Story continues

Sean St. Paul, 56, Newark

Ryan Valentin, 44, Bloomfield

Eddie Molina, 44, East Brunswick

Amir E. Bethea, 37, Springfield

Andraia Bridges, 45, North Plainfield

Anthony J. Valvano, 40, Bound Brook

Brandon Burgos, 22, Roseland

Luis A. Garcia, 25, Nutley

Courey James, 33, East Piscataway

Jose Irizarry, 38, Paterson

Desiree Lewis, 33, Elizabeth

Gustavo Sarmiento, 29, Maywood

Marika Sprow, 33, West Orange

Tara Wallace, 37, Somerset

But last year's alleged attacks were only the latest turn for the now-infamous prison, which has been the subject of multiple scandals, including claims of officers sexually assaulting inmates, facilitating gambling among the prison population, abandoning their posts and "chronic absenteeism," according to a 2021 report by the AG's Office.

Soon after that report was released, Gov. Phil Murphy vowed to close the prison.

“Edna Mahan Correctional Facility for Women has a long history of abusive incidents predating our administration, and we must now commit ourselves to completely breaking this pattern of misconduct to better serve incarcerated women," Murphy said, calling the latest allegations "horrific" and "very disturbing."

Life after prison:How formerly incarcerated people in NJ step up to help the newly released

However, he did not provide a timeline for its closure, saying he would work with the state legislature to arrange for the relocation of its detainees. Almost a year-and-a-half later, the facility remains open.

"You can't turn the cruise liner around in five minutes," he said at the time, adding that reforms would be implemented "as fast as we can."

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Edna Mahan women's prison: 14 officers indicted over attacks