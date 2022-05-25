Texas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One Teacher
(Bloomberg) -- Eighteen students and one teacher were killed during a massacre in a Texas elementary school, the deadliest US school shooting since the Sandy Hook tragedy almost a decade ago.
The shooter, an 18-year-old, was killed by responding officers, Governor Greg Abbott said during a briefing Tuesday that was broadcast on Twitter by a WFAA reporter.
Two police officers were shot but not hurt seriously, the Republican governor said. The New York Times reported that the death toll had risen from an initial figure of 15, citing the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The shooting occurred in the town of Uvalde, a community of about 16,000 residents 85 miles (137 kilometers) west of San Antonio, the Lone Star state’s second-largest city. The shooter was armed with a handgun and possibly a rifle, according to the governor, who said the assailant acted “horrifically, incomprehensibly.”
“We’re in the process of obtaining detailed background information on the subject, his motive, the types of weapons used, the legal authority to possess them, and conduct a comprehensive crime-scene investigation and reconstruction,” Abbott said.
The last time a school shooting killed so many was in December 2012 at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, when 26 were killed.
Active shooting incidents in the US have doubled in the past five years. Each one brings calls for tougher national gun controls, but legislation has failed to pass Congress. Earlier this month, President Joe Biden visited Buffalo, New York, in the wake of a mass shooting that killed 10 people inside a supermarket. That suspected gunman also is 18 years old.
The gun control issue has divided the nation, with some arguing for stricter laws and others defending their constitutional right to bear arms. The US Supreme Court is considering whether states must let people carry a handgun in public for self-defense.
The Texas school shooting comes days before Abbott, Senator Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump are slated to speak at a National Rifle Association conference in Houston.
Texas is fiercely pro-gun rights, and Abbott last year signed legislation allowing Texans to carry handguns without any sort of license.
