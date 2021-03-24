Fourteen states sue Biden administration over oil and gas leasing pause

Reuters

(Reuters) -U.S. oil industry and labor representatives were on the hot seat on Thursday as the administration of President Joe Biden launched a formal review of the federal drilling program to weigh its value to taxpayers against its environmental costs. Biden froze new drilling lease auctions in January as one of his first moves in the White House to pave the way for the review, triggering a backlash from the oil and gas industry which warned it would cost jobs and hurt the economy. The pause is widely seen as a first step to fulfilling Biden's campaign promise of a permanent ban on new oil leasing on federal lands and waters to fight global warming.