Fourth arrest made in the Hollywood Beach shooting. One more suspect still on the run

Police now have arrested all but one of the suspected gunmen involved in the Hollywood Beach Memorial Day shooting.

Ariel Cardahn Paul was taken into custody by Hollywood police Sunday at 8 p.m. He’s facing one count of attempted murder in the first degree, eight counts of attempted murder in the second degree and one count of carrying a concealed firearm.

READ MORE: ‘It’s time to go:’ Frantic 911 calls reveal chaos during Hollywood Beach mass shooting

Who are the other suspects?

The arrest comes a day after U.S. Marshals and Hollywood detectives on Saturday found Jordan Burton, who was also on the lam. And two 18-year-old men were arrested last week a few blocks away from the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk — Morgan Deslouches of Hollywood and Keshawn Paul Stewart of Dania Beach.

Morgan Deslouches (left) and Keshawn Paul Stewart (right) were arrested on gun charges in connection to the mass shooting at Hollywood Beach that left nine injured on Memorial Day, May 29, 2023.

Lionel Jean Charles Jr., who police say also was behind the shooting, has yet to be located. Anyone assisting Charles in his escape can also face legal action, police warn.

“This senseless act of violence has serious consequences under the law and they will have to face these charges and answer for the injuries they caused,” Hollywood police asserted in a statement. “They let our community down and they need to come forward. If they do not, it is only a matter of time before they will be captured by the various agencies who are deployed to find them and arrest them.”





A Hollywood Police Car sits parked on the 1200 block of North Broadwalk near the Hollywood Beach Theatre police have responded to reports of multiple people shot during Memorial Day weekend at Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, May 29, 2023.

Toddler caught in the crossfire

As for the nine people injured in the shooting — which included four children — seven of the victims have been released from the hospital, while the other two remain hospitalized in stable condition.

Among the victims was a 16-month-old boy named Amari, who was shot in the foot.

“It’s still hard to see him go through this,” Barbara Engel, Amari’s mother, told Local 10. “As a very active 1-year-old who just began walking, he should be experiencing his first moments.”

Anyone with tips should contact Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or 954-967-4567, Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or the FBI at fbi.gov/hollywoodbeachmemorialdayshooting.