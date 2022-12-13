Fourth arrest made months after deadly shooting on BA Expressway
A fourth person has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway.
17-year-old Terek Chairs was shot and killed on July 31.
Over the past five months, three people have been arrested; Brandon Jefferson, Izayaih Shanks, and Tayveon Harring.
19-year-old Linus Altenor, Junior was arrested Tuesday morning in Okmulgee. He faces charges of first-degree murder, two counts of shooting with intent to kill, and using a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
Investigators believe everyone involved in Chairs’ murder has been arrested and charged.