Fourth arrest made in Pascagoula double murder case

A fourth arrest has been made in connection with the March 4 shooting in Pascagoula that killed two people.

Omar Edgardo Santiago-Lopez was arrested in Reynoldsburg, Ohio, according to the Pascagoula Police Department, for his alleged role in the killings that occurred at Spruce St. and Lanier Ave.

Santiago-Lopez’s arrest is the third made outside of Mississippi in connection with the case. Jerbert Burgos-Cotto was arrested in Mobile and charged with murder, while Silkia Lopez was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact of murder.

Luis Velasquez was charged with murder and Jose Alvarado-Santell with aggravated assault a week after the shooting.

The shooting killed one on March 4 and another died later in the hospital. A third victim is still hospitalized.

If you have any information regarding the incident, the Pascagoula PD asks that you call 228-762-2211.