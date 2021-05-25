Fourth body from Ohio County shooting officially identified

May 25—The man found in a burning barn last week at the scene of a triple homicide in Ohio County has been officially identified.

Kentucky State Police reports say the state medical examiner's office has officially identified Calvin Leisure III, 38, of Leitchfield. The Messenger-Inquirer reported the family had released Leisure III's on Saturday, but KSP officials couldn't identify him until receiving official confirmation from the medical examiner.

The shootings took place Wednesday at a home in the 5700 block of Kentucky 62 West in McHenry. KSP reports say responding investigators found three bodies, later identified as Hunter L. Owings, 20, of Centertown, Nora J. Owings, 44, of Beaver Dam and Calvin Leisure Jr., 66, of Beaver Dam beside the house. All three died of gunshot wounds.

A barn that contained living quarters on the property was on fire when investigators arrived. A body, later identified as Calvin Leisure III, was found inside the barn. Leisure III lived in the quarters in the barn.

Trooper Corey King, public affairs officer for KSP in Henderson, said bullet fragments were found in Calvin Leisure III's body, and investigators believe Leisure was killed by a gunshot rather than by fire or smoke inhalation.

King said previously a .40-caliber handgun was found in the barn next to Calvin Leisure III's body, and a shotgun was also found on the scene. King sad Monday investigators have not yet determined what weapon was used to kill the three people found in the yard.

"We haven't got any of that reporting" back from the medical examiner's office," King said. "The next step in the investigation will be for evidence to be sent to the KSP forensics laboratory for analysis. "...It's going to take time."

Investigators are not seeking any suspects in the incident, King said.

While investigators haven't determined what led up to the shooting, "it's really shaping up to be a multiple murder-suicide," King said.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

