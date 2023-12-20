Fourth Clarksville tornado victim remembered as 'a loving light, who loved the Titans'

Longtime Clarksville resident Penny Scroggins will be remembered by her granddaughter for her incredible love and dedication to her family and her love for the Tennessee Titans.

Scroggins, 78, is one of four fatalities in Clarksville following the deadly EF-3 tornado that tore through the city on Dec. 9. Three fatalities were announced last week amid the tornado's destruction, Arlan Coty, 10, Stephen Hayes, 34, and Donna Allen of Florida, 59.

The tornado, 600 yards wide with winds up to 150 miles per hour, traveled 43 miles through three counties in Tennessee and Kentucky, according the to National Weather Service.

Originally from Muncie, Indiana, Scroggins moved to Clarksville more than 30 years ago with her family.

John Scroggins and his mother Penny Scroggins took cover in their kitchen during the tornado on Dec. 9, 2023. Penny Scroggins died on Dec. 16, 2023, as a result of injuries from the tornado.

As a Clarksville resident, Scroggins raised her children, saw her grandchildren grow, and loved watching football on Sundays.

"She loved her Tennessee Titans," said Penny's granddaughter, Tiffany Scroggins with a laugh. "If they were losing everyone knew."

The day that changed it all

Penny Scroggins was visiting with her daughter before heading to the home she shared with her son John on Evans Road.

When John received the tornado warning on his phone, he and his mother sought safety in the kitchen, and he held her as the winds came.

Unfortunately, the tornado was faster taking Penny from John, propelling them both as they were buried under debris.

Help arrived, and they were sent to the hospital to receive care for their injuries — John at Tennova in Clarksville and Penny at the trauma unit at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Penny was resuscitated four times, suffering from multiple fractures to her skull, both femurs right tibia and ribs, according to her family.

After a week in the trauma unit and surgeries, she died Saturday, Dec. 16 from complications she sustained from the tornado.

Penny Scroggins was a fighter

Penny Scroggins was a mother of four, grandmother to nine and a great-grandmother to many.

She had a smile that could light up the room, but a discipline when necessary, her Tiffany Scroggins said.

She called her grandmother the "best person she knew."

Penny Scroggins' life was not easy, but she stood tall as she dealt with all that life gave her.

In the 1970's, she was shot in the head and had to relearn everything. Who she was, how to walk, how to talk and who her family was, Tiffany Scroggins said.

She soon healed from that and was back working and spending time with her family.

About 10 years ago, she was diagnosed with dementia. It was yet another blow dealt to the Scroggins family, but Penny Scroggins stayed positive.

Even positive through hospital treatment

Tiffany Scroggins, now living in Muncie, Indiana came down to check on her family once she got word that both her father and grandmother were caught in the tornado and recovering in two different hospitals.

She said that even in the hospital, her grandmother kept her personality.

"She still smiled and moved those eyebrows," Tiffany Scroggins said with a little laugh. "You could tell when someone said something she didn't like because she'd move her eyebrows. It was kind of like stand back, you've done it now."

The family was hopeful that she would continue fighting, pulling through once again.

Now dealing with the grief of losing someone she was once close to, Tiffany Scroggins is feeling better knowing that her "grandmother is now in Heaven no longer in pain." She said she enjoyed reliving some of her favorite memories with her grandmother while in the hospital.

One she was happy to tell is when her family took a trip to Muncie for a family reunion and her "Grandma Penny" chose to forgo the rinse-off that needed after getting a spray tan, while in her all-while outfit.

"Grandma Penny kept saying 'I'm melting' and both of us just sat in the backseat laughing as the spray tan melted off onto her white clothes," Tiffany Scroggins said laughing at the memory.

Penny Scroggins didn't meet a stranger and loved everyone. If for some reason she didn't, there was definitely a valid reason, Tiffany Scroggins said.

She loved the Tennessee Titans, and her family knew not to sit too close when her favorite team was losing a game.

"She'd be sitting there with her beer, then hop up mad as soon as they messed up," Tiffany Scroggins said. "I didn't know anything about the sport, but I knew when it wasn't going right."

Grateful for the community

Through all the grief and difficulty the Scroggins family has faced, Tiffany Scroggins said the help from the community has been a blessing.

"The prayers mean more than I can express," Tiffany Scroggins said. "We are all just so grateful that the community has come together to help us right now."

A few days after the storms, Tiffany Scroggins and her aunts were cleaning the property one day and multiple members of the community stopped by to help clean up, offer their love and support and see what the family needed.

A GoFundMe campaign launched to help the Scroggins family has raised over $6,000.

"I'll always remember her as the strong lady that I've admired," said Tiffany Scroggins getting emotional. "As she stayed strong through everything."

Penny Scroggins' Celebration of Life service will be held at noon on Saturday, January 20, 2024, at Sykes Funeral Home. Family visitation will be held before the service from 11 a.m. to noon.

