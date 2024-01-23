A fourth Del Webb community in Manatee County will add 955 homes. Here’s what to know

A fourth Del Webb 55-plus community with nearly 1,000 new homes is coming to Manatee County.

PulteGroup announced Tuesday that it has closed on the purchase of 427 acres of former farmland from Crosswind Ranch, north of State Road 62 near Keen Road in Parrish.

The company plans to develop an active adult community called Sunchase with 995 active adult home sites and an amenity campus.

Amenities would include a bar and grill, clubhouse, resort-style lap and resistance pools, poolside fire pit, a fitness center, pickleball and bocce courts, cabanas, a dog park, walking trails and a community garden.

Land development permits are expected to be finalized in spring 2024 with home building slated to start by the end of 2024, PulteGroup said.

“Manatee County is an extremely popular market for 55-plus homebuyers,” Sean Strickler, PulteGroup’s West Florida Division president, said in a news release.

New Del Webb community in Parrish

“We are so excited to offer Del Webb’s amazing lifestyle in such a great location. The easy access to the Gulf Coast beaches, proximity to Sarasota, Tampa and St. Pete, easy commute to two international airports and nearby medical and retail make Del Webb Sunchase’s location tough to beat,” he said.

The planned Sunchase community will offer a mixture of 40-foot, 50-foot and 64-foot wide homesites. Prospective homebuyers will be able to choose from several one-story homes with open designs, energy-efficient construction, impact windows and two- and three-car garages.

Sunchase will be a gated community with home sites offering views of water, conservation and nature. Home pricing has not been announced.

Brands in its portfolio include Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods and American West.

Del Webb in Manatee County

The Sunchase announcement comes less than two months after PulteGroup announced plans for its third Del Webb community in Manatee County, called Catalina.

Interior photo of one of the models from Del Webb BayView. A similar product type is planned at Del Webb Sunchase.

The other Del Webb communities in Manatee County include:

▪ Del Webb Catalina, planned for 1,300 single-family homes and attached villas south of State Road 64 and east of Bourneside Boulevard at Lakewood Ranch. Catalina is being built on 724 acres.

▪ Del Webb at Lakewood Ranch, which sold out in 2022, is south of State Road 70 and west of Bourneside Boulevard and includes about 1,500 homes.

▪ Del Webb Bayview is near the intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road and Carter Road, north of Palmetto and west of Parrish. Bayview is being developed on about 500 acres and is planned for 950 homes.

Just as Catalina will provide a new supply of Del Webb homes at Lakewood Ranch, Sunchase will offer a new supply of homes in the Parrish area after Bayview sells out in 2025, two years ahead of schedule, Strickler said Tuesday.

Strickler did not rule out additional Del Webb communities in Manatee County but said none are planned for the immediate future.

For more information about Sunchase, visit www.delwebb.com/sunchase.

PulteGroup, Inc. is based in Atlanta and has operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country.