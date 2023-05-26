Fourth earthquake in 3 days reported near North Carolina mountain town, experts say

Earthquakes aren’t common in the North Carolina mountains, so something unusual must be happening under Canton.

Four quakes have been recorded in the past three days in the town about 130 miles northwest of Charlotte, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The first was a 2.8 magnitude at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, data shows. Then came three more Thursday evening, a 1.8, a 2.2 and a 2.4, data shows. The latter two occurred within about 10 minutes of each other Thursday evening.

Witnesses reported feeling the 2.4 and 2.8 quakes, with most describing a “weak” shaking, geologists say. No damage has been reported.

All four earthquakes were centered in a sparsely populated area north of Canton, along the east ridge of Chambers Mountain, maps show.

Earthquakes typically aren’t felt until they exceed 2.5 magnitude, experts say. That’s also the point at which minor damage can start to occur.

All four earthquakes were centered in a sparsely populated area north of Canton, along the east ridge of Chambers Mountain, maps show.

Why is it happening?

The Appalachian Mountains are not on an active tectonic plate boundary — where earthquakes are common — but the region has sporadic minor quakes linked to old fault lines, geologists.

It is also possible for earthquakes to trigger more quakes, according to the Department of Geological and Environmental Sciences at Appalachian State University.

“In areas with lots of old faults, like the Appalachians, we tend to get earthquakes along pre-existing fault zones that have weakened rock at depth,” the department wrote in a report on Earthquakes in the N.C. High Country.

“Even though the southern Appalachians are not currently at an active plate boundary, our tectonic history means that built-up stresses from time to time are able to be released along old faults from the building of the Appalachians, which happened hundreds of millions of years ago.”

What to do in an earthquake

Earthquakes’ sudden, rapid shaking can cause fires, tsunamis, landslides or avalanches. They can happen anywhere, but they’re most common in Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon, Puerto Rico and Washington, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

If an earthquake strikes, it’s best to protect yourself right away. Here are tips from experts:

If you’re in a car : Pull over and stop. Set your parking brake.

If you’re in bed: Turn face-down and cover your head with a pillow.

If you’re outdoors: Stay away from buildings. Don’t go inside.

If you’re inside: Stay and don’t run outdoors. Stay away from doorways.

The best way to protect yourself during an earthquake is to drop, cover and hold on, officials say. “Wherever you are, drop down to your hands and knees and hold onto something sturdy,” officials say.

“If you’re using a wheelchair or walker with a seat, make sure your wheels are locked and remain seated until the shaking stops.”

Be sure to cover your head and neck with your arms, and crawl under a sturdy table if possible. If no shelter is available, crawl to an interior wall away from windows.

Once under a table, officials say you should hold on with one hand and be ready to move with it.

“There can be serious hazards after an earthquake, such as damage to the building, leaking gas and water lines, or downed power lines,” officials say. “Expect aftershocks to follow the main shock of an earthquake. Be ready to Drop, Cover, and Hold On if you feel an aftershock.”

Odd 4.5-magnitude earthquake reported in deep ocean southeast of NC’s Outer Banks

Cause of rock slide solved when driver checks Google Maps, New Mexico officials say

Primitive and ‘desolate’ road from 1800s reopens in Great Smoky Mountains National Park