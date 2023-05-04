Fourth and final escaped Hinds County inmate captured in Mississippi home

The fourth and final escaped Mississippi inmate was recaptured at a home in Crystal Springs after nearly two weeks on the run, police said.

Officers with Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force descended on the residence, where they arrested Corey Harrison and 38-year-old Jodie Marie Teboa, described by police as a “female acquaintance.” She’s facing charges of aiding and abetting, Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Thursday morning.

Harrison busted out of the Raymond Detention Center on April 22 along with three other inmates, identified as Casey Grayson, Jerry Raynes and Dylan Arrington. Authorities said they escaped through the roof and possibly camped out on top of the building before fleeing the campus.

Harrison was charged with receiving stolen property and had been detained since April 7. His arrest comes after Grayson’s body was discovered inside a vehicle at a New Orleans truck stop on Sunday, authorities said. His cause of death is pending, but investigators do not suspect foul play at this time.

“There was drug paraphernalia and suspected narcotics recovered in close proximity to where he was discovered in the vehicle,” Jones said during a press briefing earlier this week.

Grayson had been detained since mid-February and was charged with the sale of a controlled substance and grand larceny,

Another escapee — 22-year-old Dylan Arrington — was killed in a shootout with law enforcement on April 26. Police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Leake County, which caught fire amid the standoff. Just days earlier on April 24, Arrington is believed to have carried out a fatal carjacking in the Jackson area. The victim, identified as Rev. Anthony Watts, pulled over to help someone on the side of the road when he was killed.

Arrington, who was facing charges of auto theft and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, had been in the detention center since April 13.

Raynes, who was jailed in January 2022 on charges of auto theft and business burglary, was recaptured in the Houston area. He is in the process of being extradited back to Mississippi.