Fourth Gaston County Jail inmate dies in last 3 months

A Gaston County Jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning has died.

Jason Lane Pettus' death marks the fourth Gaston County Jail inmate who has died since August.

Pettus, 47, was found around 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in his cell, according to a release issued by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff’s Office personnel immediately started rendering aid and performing CPR. GEMS and fire personnel responded to the jail, and Pettus was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia.

Pettus was pronounced dead at the hospital. As is standard for inmate deaths, the Sheriff's Office has requested the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation to conduct an investigation.

The Sheriff's Office release stated no additional information would be released until the SBI concludes its investigation.

Pettus was being held in Gaston County Jail on a $1,000 bond. He came into Gaston County Jail at 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2022, on charges of possession of stolen property, driving with license revoked, and misdemeanor larceny.

Other jail deaths

Keith Elmore

Dillon Teague, 29, died while in custody of the Gaston County Jail Aug. 3. He had been in the jail since July 30, 2022. Teague was in jail for failing to appear in court, fleeing to elude arrest, other misdemeanor charges and a probation violation.

On the evening of Sunday, Aug. 7, Keith Earl Elmore, 52, of Gastonia, was found unconscious in a jail cell. Jail staff began performing CPR, and he was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, where he died, according to the Sheriff's Offic. Elmore, who was arrested Aug. 3, was in jail on charges of assault on a female and communicating threats.

Jordan Moses, 31, died Oct. 7, after being found unresponsive in his jail cell. He had been arrested March 17, 2022, on two first-degree murder charges along with two other men related to the Feb. 22 killing of two men at a residence in west Gastonia.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@gastongazette.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Fourth Gaston County Jail inmate dies in last 3 months