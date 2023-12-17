Fourth grade Kansas teacher dies after Dec. 1 crash with 2 semis, school district said

A 24-year-old Kansas teacher has died after being involved in a wreck with two semitractor-trailers in western Kansas, the school district she taught in said in a social media post.

The crash was reported shortly before 10 p.m. on Dec. 1 at the intersection of Kansas highways 156 and 23 in Cimarron, Finney County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Mariano Muniz said.

Emily Smith of Ness City was eastbound on K-156 preparing to turn north onto K-23 when she was rear-ended by a semi also heading eastbound on K-156. The semi pushed her into oncoming traffic where she was struck by another semi heading westbound on K-156, according to Muniz.

She was rushed to St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City and then taken to Wichita where she remained hospitalized. Authorities believe Smith was heading north to Ness city, Muniz said.

On Friday, the Ness City School District said Smith had died, according to a post from the district’s Facebook page. Smith was an alumni of the school district where she returned as a teacher.

“The USD 303 Eagle Family is sad to report the passing of Emily Smith,” the school district said. “Mrs. Smith was an NCHS graduate that had returned to the Eagle Family as a fourth grade teacher for the past two years.”

Those known to Smith left condolences on social media.

“Absolutely heart breaking. So many prayers for all of Emily’s family and friends. What a beautiful soul gone way too soon,” one person said.

Another person added: “Very sad news for our community. Praying for all the teachers and her students during this difficult time. Prayers for the family during the difficult time so close to the holidays.”