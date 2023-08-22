Fourth-grade teacher kills spouse while 10-year-old child is home, Oklahoma cops say

An elementary school teacher has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of her wife, according to Oklahoma police and news reports.

The shooting happened Sunday, Aug. 20, at a home in Owasso, a suburb of Tulsa.

The Owasso Police Department called the shooting “domestic violence” related. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Atia Kamare Fields, died after being taken to a hospital, police said.

“My wife hit me, and I shot her,” Essence Fields told dispatchers after calling 911, according to an arrest report obtained by KOTV.

Police said in the arrest report the couple was arguing and Essence Fields told officers she shot her wife when she thought she was reaching for a gun, according to KRMG. Officers found the pistol used in the shooting, as well as an unloaded gun under the bed, the publication reported.

A 10-year-old child was home at the time of the shooting, police said, but it’s unclear if the child is their own.

Essence Fields, who reportedly is a fourth-grade teacher at Mills Elementary School in Owasso, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, police said.

She was entering her second year teaching in the district, KOTV reported.

“Late last night, Owasso Public Schools was made aware of a legal situation involving one of its teachers that has resulted in their removal from the classroom,” the district said in a statement to multiple news outlets, including KTUL. “The district will have additional counselors available to students and staff members should they need support as we navigate the situation. Due to the ongoing police investigation, we are unable to comment further.”

Man kills 3 women, including ex-girlfriend holding their baby, Oklahoma police say

Father shoots and kills wife and 15-year-old daughter as son escapes, Illinois cops say

Grocery store worker is killed when ex-husband shoots her and himself, Ohio cops say