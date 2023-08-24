Fourth-grade teacher reportedly killed spouse while 10-year-old at home, Oklahoma police say

A Tulsa-area elementary school teacher is now in custody after allegedly shooting and killing her spouse during a domestic dispute.

According to the Owasso Police Department, the shooting occurred on Sunday morning near East 102 St. North in Owasso.

While circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, authorities said a domestic violence incident was occurring when fourth grade teacher Essence Fields, 26, allegedly shot her spouse, Atia Kamare Fields.

Atia Fields died on the way to the hospital, police say.

In addition, police confirmed that a 10-year-old child belonging to one of the women, was present in the home during the incident. The child was unharmed, police said.

Essence Fields, who is a teacher at Mills Elementary School in Owasso, has been charged with second-degree murder.

According to court documents, the couple married in 2018. In 2020, Aita Fields filed a protective order against Essence Fields, but it was later dismissed.

In a statement, Owasso Public Schools said that Essence Fields had recently started her second year of teaching for the district, reported News On 6. Due to the ongoing police investigation, the school district refrained from providing further comments. Students will now have a substitute teacher until a replacement is found.

