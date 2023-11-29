You can take your fourth grader to more state parks for free. Here’s where in Sacramento

California State Parks have expanded their free Adventure Pass Program for fourth graders from 19 parks to 54, including many in the Sacramento, Central Valley and Sierra Nevada areas.

“By growing this program, we’re doubling down on our commitment to ensure California kids have access to the resources they need to get the best start in life,” said First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom in a news release.

The Adventure Pass is part of Siebel Newsom’s “California for All Kids” initiative designed to help children and their families. The Adventure Pass provides free access to children in fourth grade or the equivalent from Sept. 1 to Aug. 31 of that year.

Any fourth grader who lives in California is eligible for the pass. More than 50,000 passes have been provided to families, according to California State Parks.

The parks participating in the program in Sacramento include the California State Railroad Museum, Leland Stanford Mansion State Historic Park, State Indian Museum Historic Park and Sutter’s Fort State Historic Park.

In the Sierra Nevada: Calaveras Big Tree State Park (Arnold), California State Mining and Mineral Museum (Mariposa), Empire Mine State Historic Park (Grass Valley), Indian Grinding Rock State Historic Park (Jackson), Malakoff Diggins State Historic Park (Nevada City), Marshall Gold Discovery State Historic Park (Coloma) and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park (Jamestown).

A full list can be found here.

Parents or guardians of fourth graders can go to ReserveCalifornia.com or call (800) 444-7275 to create a profile and then get their free pass emailed to them. Those without access to a computer or smart phone can go to a sales office.