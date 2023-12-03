This fourth-grader rallied Oostburg Elementary School to collect 550 cereal boxes to fight hunger

OOSTBURG — Hundreds of cereal boxes dominoed in neat rows down three hallways of Oostburg Elementary School. Logos of Cheerios, Apple Jacks and Lucky Charms flashed. Cheers erupted from students and staff. Applause boomed.

Then, fourth-grader Addy Humphrey tipped over a model of a giant red cereal box, culminating the school's cereal box challenge Nov. 30.

OES students collected 550 cereal boxes within a month, after Humphrey challenged them to collect 450 boxes to fight local food insecurity.

She brought the idea to her school, inspired from volunteering with Feed My Starving Children and giving a speech about food insecurity at a national pageant competition. Addy was crowned Miss Wisconsin Jr. Preteen over the summer.

She said she wanted to make a bigger impact and had seen other people doing the cereal box challenge.

“It's important to give to others,” Addy said. “Just because they look different, or they need food or money, don’t leave them hanging there. Give something back to them.”

Other schools across the country have organized variations of the Cereal Box Domino Challenge, like elementary schools that collected nearly 100 boxes for the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, Minnesota, and more than 600 boxes for a food pantry in the Huron Valley area in Michigan, respectively.

“I feel really happy,” Addy said about the school collecting 100 boxes over its goal. “I feel like I really did something that changed people who are in need of food.”

The cereal will be donated to the Sheboygan County Food Bank and Working-Family Bread Basket out of Sheboygan Christian High School.

Food needs have increased in the Sheboygan community, with the end of supplemental relief benefits and persisting inflation from the pandemic. The food bank has seen a 60% increase in services since the beginning of the year, serving about 5,000 families a month.

Inspiring others to give back to the community

Addy shared a letter about her idea with school counselor Kim Ramaker at the beginning of the year before delivering it to Principal Terry Hendrikse.

“It was all about her passion for food insecurity,” Ramaker said. “’I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, Addy. This is phenomenal.’”

Fourth grade student Addy Humphrey, 9, celebrates the successful dominos of cereal boxes at Oostburg Elementary School, Thursday, November 30, 2023, in Oostburg, Wis. Humphrey conceived of the idea of the school donating 450 boxes of cereal to the Sheboygan County Food Bank. The school had a bit of fun with a domino event to highlight the total of 550 boxes collected for the pantry.

Addy gave the letter to Hendrikse, a bit nervous he’d say no. Thankfully, Addy said, he said yes. Addy and Ramaker met to solidify a vision for what she wanted to do.

The whole school got involved. Everyone started donating, some kids eagerly asking Ramaker how many more boxes they needed and mobilizing their parents to help them meet the goal.

Third-grade science classes deployed skills to determine how far boxes needed to be apart for the domino effect and decided on the cereal box model Addy pushed over. The challenge also incorporated the school's monthly traits of generosity and gratitude for students during November, Ramaker said.

Toppled cereal boxes following the cereal box challenge dominos event at Oostburg Elementary School, Thursday, November 30, 2023, in Oostburg, Wis.

“We want kids to be able to be more others-centered, rather than self-centered,” Ramaker said. The cereal box challenge could inspire other students to give, she continued.

Addy’s mom, Katie Humphrey, said Addy wants to challenge other communities to take action, too. They're proud of the elementary school for “jumping on board.”

Katie said, “We've been super blessed and excited to make this happen."

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Oostburg Elementary School collects cereal boxes for food pantries