Fourth Hackensack officer files lawsuit against city, police director

HACKENSACK — A police sergeant is suing the city, alleging he was improperly demoted after a probationary term as lieutenant because of his complaints against department leaders.

The lawsuit, filed last week by Sgt. Sean Briggs in state Superior Court in Hackensack, is the fourth by an officer against the city since Police Director Raymond Guidetti was appointed to lead the department last August.

As in the other officers’ suits, Briggs alleges that Guidetti, a 25-year state police veteran who was brought in to reform the department after a report revealed widespread problems, violated state law by overstepping the bounds of his civilian position.

Briggs, who was named the internal affairs supervisor in January and was promoted to lieutenant the next month, claims he was demoted despite earning positive reviews and top marks on a lieutenant’s examination.

The suit names Guidetti; Lt. Benny Marino, Guidetti’s former administrative aide; Michael Antista, the former officer in charge of the department; Cassandra Seshadri, the city’s personnel director, and City Manager Vincent Caruso as defendants.

Briggs says in the suit that an aide to Antista, allegedly acting under the direction of Guidetti, improperly reviewed a portion of a file related to an investigation of insubordination against Marino.

Guidetti asked witnesses involved in the investigation to send their recollections of the events to him, despite guidelines that as a civilian director he should not have a role in internal affairs investigations, the suit says.

Later that month, Guidetti removed Briggs from his internal affairs position and reassigned him to the patrol bureau, an action the police director had “no legal authority” to take, according to the suit.

When Briggs complained to Antista, then the officer in charge, his complaints were not investigated, the suit says.

Guidetti then named Marino the new internal affairs supervisor outside of his authority, according to the suit.

In April, Briggs was told he was the subject of an investigation. Then, in June, Seshadri informed him he had failed the probationary period “based on the number of internal affairs complaints,” and he was demoted to sergeant, despite getting a “satisfactory” review from his supervisor, Capt. Francesco Aquila, and he was left off the promotional list.

That same day, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office told Briggs the investigations found that the charges against him were “unfounded,” the suit says.

In July, Briggs submitted a letter to Caruso for consideration for lieutenant. But days later, Guidetti entered several counseling notices for incidents that allegedly occurred months before, which Briggs says is in “direct retaliation” for his letter of interest in the lieutenant’s position.

Briggs then complained to the Prosecutor’s Office about the notices. Later, after Antista said he would remove the counseling sessions, he was reassigned from his position as officer in charge “before he could remove any further discipline” from Briggs’ file, the lawsuit said.

The lawsuits, “filed by the same lawyer on behalf of several disgruntled” senior officers, will not dissuade city officials from making reforms in the Police Department, said Nick Bond, a spokesman for the city.

“We recognize that police reform is difficult and there will always be those who oppose change, but the city remains steadfast in seeing what it believes are vital improvements through under the leadership of our police director,” he said. “We will, of course, vigorously contest this latest lawsuit in court, as we have in all the others.”

The other three officers’ suits make similar allegations against Guidetti, claiming he improperly acted outside the bounds of his appointed civilian position.

Aquila filed a complaint in June saying he was pressured to retire after airing his concerns about Guidetti.

Capt. Darrin DeWitt filed a similar suit in January, alleging retaliation after he complained that the police director overstepped his authority within the department and that contracts were being awarded through political patronage.

And Lt. Anthony DiPersia filed a suit in November 2022 saying he faced retaliation and hostility after he protested the hiring of Guidetti. DiPersia then filed an amended complaint last month after a judge dismissed his suit in April.

Robert Tandy, an attorney representing Briggs and the other three officers, said a civilian director’s authority is limited under state law, “regardless of the duration of any past law enforcement service, training, or experience.”

When Guidetti was hired last summer, his three-year contract at $195,000 a year specified that the police director would act under the discretion of the city manager.

But in March, the City Council amended the city code designating the police director as the “appropriate authority of the police department.”

The city is “bound by all statutory and case law and may not, through city ordinance or resolution, attempt to circumvent the law by conferring police powers or functions upon a civilian director,” Tandy said.

Unlike sworn law enforcement officers, a civilian police director cannot carry a badge or weapon, wear a uniform, drive a police car or examine confidential police reports.

“Unfortunately for many officers within the department, they have no other recourse but to file lawsuits when repeated complaints of unlawful activity go unanswered and ignored,” Tandy said. “Failure to address such complaints of unlawful conduct within the department will rot an agency to its very core.”

