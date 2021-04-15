Fourth Idaho resident is arrested in storming of Capitol on Jan. 6. Here’s what we know

Federal law enforcement officials arrested a Nampa man Thursday for allegedly assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Duke Edward Wilson, 66, was arrested by members of the FBI based in Salt Lake City, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia.

Wilson is charged with entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; parading, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building; obstruction of an official proceeding; and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

According to an affidavit unsealed Thursday, Wilson was photographed and filmed at the Capitol wearing a dark jacket and a baseball hat that read “CNN Fake News.” The affidavit contains multiple images of Wilson.

Investigators say Wilson entered a tunnel area of the Capitol where rioters were pushing against police to try to break into the building. Footage posted to YouTube and body cameras from U.S. Capitol Police reportedly captured Wilson pulling on Capitol doors before he was sprayed with tear gas.

Wilson allegedly grabbed a thin PVC pipe that was several feet long and began jabbing officers. Later he allegedly threw the pipe at police and then lingered in the tunnel.

Shortly after, Wilson allegedly helped other rioters pull a shield away from officers and pushed two officers to the ground. He and others then continued to push against the officers. Investigators said he was in the tunnel for roughly 14 minutes.

The riot occurred two weeks before inauguration day, led by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The riot left several people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. The rioters, some of them armed, broke through doors, broke glass, knocked down barricades, stole items from the Senate chamber and from offices, and caused lawmakers to take cover after being evacuated.

In the weeks following the Capitol riot, the police officers in the tunnel began to be interviewed by federal investigators. One officer said Wilson punched him, pushed on his head and hit him in the shoulder with the PVC pipe, according to affidavits.

On Jan. 27, FBI agents said they interviewed a Boise resident who identified Wilson as the man responsible for the assault on police. The person told police that he knew Wilson was in Washington, D.C. that day and that Wilson returned to his Idaho home very late on Jan. 7.

The Nampa man was arrested Thursday without incident, according to authorities.

Other Idahoans arrested for Capitol riot

Wilson is at least the fourth Idahoan to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, and the third from the Treasure Valley.

Yvonne St Cyr and Josiah Colt were arrested earlier this year for their alleged roles in the siege. St Cyr was seen leaning out of a window at the Capitol while livestreaming on Facebook. Colt was photographed jumping onto the floor of the U.S. Senate after lawmakers were evacuated from the room.

Both St Cyr and Colt have pending cases in federal court. A Sandpoint man, Michael Pope, was also arrested and charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

It was not immediately clear when Wilson will go before a federal judge for his initial appearance in court.