Fourth Idaho resident is arrested in storming of Capitol on Jan. 6. Here’s what we know

Jacob Scholl
·3 min read

Federal law enforcement officials arrested a Nampa man Thursday for allegedly assaulting police officers during the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

Duke Edward Wilson, 66, was arrested by members of the FBI based in Salt Lake City, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the District of Columbia.

Wilson is charged with entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers or employees; parading, demonstrating or picketing a Capitol building; obstruction of an official proceeding; and obstruction of law enforcement during a civil disorder.

According to an affidavit unsealed Thursday, Wilson was photographed and filmed at the Capitol wearing a dark jacket and a baseball hat that read “CNN Fake News.” The affidavit contains multiple images of Wilson.

Investigators say Wilson entered a tunnel area of the Capitol where rioters were pushing against police to try to break into the building. Footage posted to YouTube and body cameras from U.S. Capitol Police reportedly captured Wilson pulling on Capitol doors before he was sprayed with tear gas.

Wilson allegedly grabbed a thin PVC pipe that was several feet long and began jabbing officers. Later he allegedly threw the pipe at police and then lingered in the tunnel.

Shortly after, Wilson allegedly helped other rioters pull a shield away from officers and pushed two officers to the ground. He and others then continued to push against the officers. Investigators said he was in the tunnel for roughly 14 minutes.

The riot occurred two weeks before inauguration day, led by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. The riot left several people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. The rioters, some of them armed, broke through doors, broke glass, knocked down barricades, stole items from the Senate chamber and from offices, and caused lawmakers to take cover after being evacuated.

In the weeks following the Capitol riot, the police officers in the tunnel began to be interviewed by federal investigators. One officer said Wilson punched him, pushed on his head and hit him in the shoulder with the PVC pipe, according to affidavits.

On Jan. 27, FBI agents said they interviewed a Boise resident who identified Wilson as the man responsible for the assault on police. The person told police that he knew Wilson was in Washington, D.C. that day and that Wilson returned to his Idaho home very late on Jan. 7.

The Nampa man was arrested Thursday without incident, according to authorities.

Other Idahoans arrested for Capitol riot

Wilson is at least the fourth Idahoan to be arrested in connection with the Capitol riot, and the third from the Treasure Valley.

Yvonne St Cyr and Josiah Colt were arrested earlier this year for their alleged roles in the siege. St Cyr was seen leaning out of a window at the Capitol while livestreaming on Facebook. Colt was photographed jumping onto the floor of the U.S. Senate after lawmakers were evacuated from the room.

Both St Cyr and Colt have pending cases in federal court. A Sandpoint man, Michael Pope, was also arrested and charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

It was not immediately clear when Wilson will go before a federal judge for his initial appearance in court.

Recommended Stories

  • 5th SC man arrested on federal charges in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    The man was arrested after the FBI got a tip from one of his acquaintances, who told agents Languerand had posted a photo of himself at the Capitol on Instagram.

  • Infowars Staffer Arrested in Connection With U.S. Capitol Riot

    Samuel Montoya, identified as a video editor for the Infowars far-right conspiracy website, was arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by a pro-Trump mob. Federal agents arrested Montoya at his Texas home on April 13, and he was charged Wednesday on four counts: entering and remaining in a restricted […]

  • Man stole 41 checks worth more than $700,000 from a lone mailbox in Virginia, feds say

    The 38-year-old is also accused of stealing someone’s stimulus check and making counterfeit copies.

  • A Top Fund Manager Is Worried About Speculative Excess. 2 Stocks He’s Willing to Bet On.

    First Eagle’s Matthew McLennan is concerned about stock prices and the fiscal deficit, among other issues—but there are some companies he likes.

  • Chauvin waives right to testify, defense rests case

    [DEREK CHAUVIN]: “I will invoke my fifth amendment privilege today….” Former Minneapolis policeman Derek Chauvin, accused of killing George Floyd last May, on Thursday waived his right to testify in his defense as both sides rested their cases at his murder trial, the most high-profile police misconduct case in decades. The moment showcased Chauvin’s most extensive remarks since his trial began. [JUDGE PETER CAHILL, OFF CAMERA]: “Has anyone promised you anything or threatened you in any way to keep you from testifying?” [CHAUVIN]: “No promises or threats, your honor.” [JUDGE CAHILL, OFF CAMERA]: “Do you feel that your decision not to testify is a voluntary one on your behalf?” [CHAUVIN]: “Yes it is.” Chauvin’s defense, which began presenting their case earlier this week, called witnesses including former Maryland chief medical examiner Dr. David Fowler, who said Floyd - whose death was ruled a homicide at the hands of the police - really died of heart disease, and that the exhaust fumes of the adjacent police car may have also poisoned him. Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonologist who testified as an expert witness for the prosecution, returned to the stand on Thursday in an effort to undermine Fowler's testimony about carbon monoxide poisoning.[PROSECUTOR JERRY BLACKWELL]: “Do you agree with that proposition?”[DR. MARTIN TOBIN]: “No, I do not.”Tobin told jurors that previously shared data showed that the level of carbon monoxide in Floyd’s blood was (quote) "within the normal range."Prior to his testimony, prosecutors said they had been contacted by the Hennepin County chief medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Floyd to disclose previously unpublished test results that showed normal carbon monoxide levels in Floyd's blood.But Judge Cahill denied the request to admit the results as new evidence, saying it was too last-minute in a way that was prejudicial to Chauvin, and warned against Tobin even mentioning it.[JUDGE CAHILL]: “If he even hints that there are test results that the jury hasn’t heard about, it’s going to be a mistrial.”Judge Cahill told jurors they would hear closing arguments on Monday before receiving the case for deliberations. They will be sequestered at a hotel in a Minneapolis, whose downtown is filled with National Guard troops and boarded-up windows, preparing for potential unrest.The Judge even did his best to advise jurors on how much clothing to pack: “If I were you, I would plan for long and hope for short.” Chauvin has pled not guilty to second degree murder, third degree murder and second degree manslaughter charges.

  • Fort Jackson suspends sergeant charged in assault on Black man in Columbia, SC

    The soldier stationed at Fort Jackson confronted a young Black man in an incident that was filmed and shared on social media.

  • Adam Toledo: Chicago police shot and killed child, 13, who had his hands up

    Chicago police on Thursday released body-camera video footage showing an officer shooting and killing a 13-year-old boy in an alley more than two weeks ago. The nine-minute video began by showing an unidentified police officer getting out of his squad car and running after Adam Toledo in an alley at 2:30am on March 29 in Little Village, a neighbourhood on the city’s West Side. The video then showed the officer yelling "stop" to Toledo before he caught up to him and ordered him to show him his hands. Toledo appeared to raise his hands right before the officer fired one shot and then immediately ran to the boy as he fell to the ground. "Shots fired, shots fired. Get an ambulance over here now," the officer is heard saying in the video. The Chicago Police Department said immediately following the incident that Toledo had a gun in his hand. It is unclear in the video whether he did at the time of the shooting. Officers were chasing Toledo and a man after they received notification of shots fired in the area, the department said.

  • OnPolitics: The Supreme Court won't be expanding

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki was non-committal with reporters Thursday about whether Biden supports the idea of expanding the court.

  • Brood X cicadas about to emerge after 17 years underground

    Anticipation is mounting as the class of 2021 Brood X cicada is almost about to emerge from the ground.

  • Amazon teases haunting trailer for Barry Jenkins' take on 'The Underground Railroad'

    "Moonlight" filmmaker Barry Jenkins helms a new Amazon series based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Underground Railroad."

  • Daunte Wright news: Kim Potter flees home as unrest expected ahead of charging decision Wednesday

    Updates from Minnesota following protests overnight

  • The US officially designates Paul Manafort's associate Konstantin Kilimnik as a 'known Russian agent'

    The Treasury also said Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy."

  • A.J. Manchin’s little boy will have to decide if Elkhorn City bridge gets fixed

    From Elkhorn City to the Breaks, the Russell Fork is simply the most beautiful stretch of river on earth. That beauty, as writer Alan S. Paton would have put it, is beyond the telling of it. In Elkhorn City, above and across that roaring stream is an old iron bridge, lit at night by the glow of old yellow street lighting and high enough off the river that the Canadian geese fly under it to land like para-sailers in the middle of a football field, sort of scooting their feet along the river.

  • ‘An indefensible system’: AOC leads calls to abolish police after Daunte Wright killing

    Democrat leads calls for reform of US policing as brands including Ben & Jerry’s issue demand for ‘a real system of public safety’

  • Russian intelligence agent linked to Trump campaign among Kremlin figures sanctioned by Biden

    A Russian intelligence agent accused of attempting to undermine US election integrity and sow disinformation was among Kremlin-linked figures targeted in Russian sanctions announced on Thursday. Federal authorities alleged that Konstantin Kilimnik "provided the Russian Intelligence Services with sensitive information on polling and campaign strategy" for former president Donald Trump in 2016. The allegations connect to findings from Robert Mueller's investigation and congressional investigations that assessed Mr Kilimnik was fed information by former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort.

  • Democrats to unveil bill adding four new justices to the Supreme Court

    The bill aims to expand the number of Supreme Court justices from nine to 13

  • US set to sanction a dozen Russian individuals, 24 entities for influencing the 2020 election, SolarWinds hack

    The US government may soon announce sanctions on Russian intelligence officials and companies, and expel diplomats from the country.

  • 'The progress Afghanistan has made ... will all be for naught,' retired general fears

    Retired Maj. Gen. Mark Quantock predicts what the next year will be like in Afghanistan after the withdrawal of US troops. It's grim.

  • MasterChef winner: Tom Rhodes crowned 17th champion

    The broadcast of the show's final was postponed following the Duke of Edinburgh's death on Friday.

  • Hungary in talks to plug expected shortfall in COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government is in talks with all possible suppliers to make up for an expected shortfall of half a million vaccine doses against COVID-19, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff said on Thursday. Hungary has been at the forefront of the European Union's inoculation drive, while its death rates have also been among the highest in the world. The European Medicines Agency is expected to issue a recommendation next week on use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, following reports of rare blood clots similar to those reported for the AstraZeneca shot.