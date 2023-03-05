In 11th incident, police use tear gas to get man out of ex-girlfriend's Springfield Twp. home

A Metro SWAT team deployed tear gas to apprehend a 55-year-old Akron man with a history of violating protection orders at his ex-girlfriend's home in Springfield Township.

Local police say Vincent Mann barricaded himself inside and fired a single shot Sunday in what was the 11th time officers have dealt with the man in the past 12 months.

"Just in the last year, we’ve been out there 10 times for incidents involving him, one way or the other," said Sgt. Eric East with the Springfield Police Department.

Mann was taken by force after refusing to exit the home, East said. Police searched the residence and found him in an upstairs bedroom after failing to talk him out and deploying tear gas.

Mann's ex-girlfriend was outside the home when a regional SWAT team made entry. Two Great Danes in the home at the time were also not injured.

Mann was taken to a hospital for a mental health evaluation, East said. No officers were injured.

East said police were called to the location on the report of an “unwanted subject.”

At the home on Salmon Drive off Canton Road and just south of Sanitarium Road, officers encountered a woman “who stated that her ex-boyfriend was in the home and that there was an active protection order in place protecting her from him.”

“When officers attempted to make contact, a shot was fired from the suspect who was now barricaded inside the home,” East wrote in the report. “Metro SWAT responded to the scene and lengthy negotiations ensued. After negotiations, and the use of teargas failed to produce his surrender, SWAT team members made entry into the home and apprehended 55-year-old Vincent Mann of Akron.”

East said officers did not have a chance to interview Mann as of Sunday afternoon, so the sergeant could not indicate why Mann had fired the shot.

Within an hour of his arrest, new charges for Mann, who is listed as living on Chalker Street in Akron’s North Hill neighborhood, appeared on the clerk’s website at the Akron Municipal Court.

Mann now faces a second-degree felony charge of improperly discharging a firearm, a third-degree felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm (having been previously convicted multiple times of felonies that would render him ineligible to have a firearm), a fifth-degree felony charge of violating a protection order and a first-degree misdemeanor charge of inducing panic.

The charges are the latest in a string of felonies and broken protection order cases involving Mann, his ex-girlfriend and her address on Salmon Drive.

Mann has two open felony cases from last year for allegedly violating a temporary restraining order in July and December at the Salmon Drive address, according to court records. These incidents are among the 10 times Springfield police have recently encountered Mann, whom East called a "regular customer."

Mann was previously charged with violating a temporary restraining order involving his ex-girlfriend in 2020. In that incident, he was convicted in March 2020 of the felony. Misdemeanor charges of aggravated menacing, telecommunications harassment and inducing panic were dismissed.

The legal record appears to begin in August 2019 when police charged Mann with domestic violence and resisting arrest, again for an incident involving his ex-girlfriend and the property on Salmon Drive. In that case, Mann eventually pleaded guilty. He was sentenced to a year at the Lorain Correctional Institution with 138 days suspended for time already served.

In the 2019 case, the court indicated that Mann had already been found guilty twice of domestic violence — in 2007 and 2003.

In 2013, he was given two years of probation for two separate incidents of violating a protection order.

