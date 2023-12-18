Fourth inmate death in Bucks County jail. What we know about the one from last month.

Authorities are investigating another death at Bucks County jail, the second in a little over a month and the fourth this year.

County officials did not release the identity of the inmate, who was described as a male in his 40s, in a press release. The man was found unresponsive in his cell early Monday.

Corrections staff attempted lifesaving measures, according to the press release.

Bucks County Correctional Center

More Bucks County reports third inmate death this year. Investigation underway

Bucks County Detectives and the Department of Corrections Investigations Unit are investigating.

The latest death occurred five weeks after Eric Jamal McGhee, 33, of Philadelphia, died at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital following a “medical incident" at the corrections center on Nov. 13.

Bucks County officials have not released additional information about the circumstances surrounding his death, which is being handled by the Philadelphia Medical Examiner.

McGhee was awaiting trial on an escape charge from 2022 after he failed to return to the jail after leaving his work release program, according to court records. He was serving time for a drug-related conviction, records show.

The case is still listed as pending investigation, according to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner’s Office, which confirmed it is awaiting the results of toxicology testing, which could take as long as six months before results are returned and a final cause of death issued.

Earlier this year, Melissa Mager, 48, of Philadelphia, died as a result of a perforated peptic ulcer on March 1. She was incarcerated in less than a week earlier on Feb. 25 on a retail theft charge, records show

Octavius Davis, 35, of Bristol Township, died as a result of an illegal drug overdose on Jan. 16. Davis was incarcerated in early January on a parole violation, records show.

Last year six inmates died at the jail, the highest number since 2012, and among the highest number of deaths in Pennsylvania county jails reported, according to state Department of Corrections extraordinary occurrence records.

More Bucks County jail news Is Bucks County jail unit 'rampant' with drugs? Inmate death blamed on pattern of neglect

The August 1, 2022 death of Joshua Patterson, 23, of Philadelphia, was not known until after his mother filed a wrongful death lawsuit in federal court against the county earlier this year.

Patterson died three days after he overdosed on fentanyl, a drug allegedly provided by another inmate, who smuggled it into the jail undetected a day earlier, according to the lawsuit.

The inmate who provided the drug, Allen Rhoades, 30, is awaiting a court appearance next year on a charges including drug delivery resulting in death. Rhoades and four other inmates also face charges for distributing drugs in the jail.

More on 2023 Bucks jail deaths Name of latest Bucks County inmate death released; earlier inmate death a drug overdose

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Another Bucks County inmate has died in the jail. Few details released