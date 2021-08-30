Fourth inmate sentenced for role in October Cambria prison riot

Aug. 30—EBENSBURG — The fourth of 18 inmates charged in an October riot at Cambria County Prison was sentenced in Cambria County court on Monday.

Stephen Apostolu, 33, was sentenced to six to 12 months incarceration by Judge David J. Tulowitzki in the Oct. 2 incident.

The sentence will be served concurrently with a 10- to 20-year sentence that Apostolu is serving from Blair County at SCI-Smithfield.

Apostolu, Chad Lawhead, Evan Whited, Cameron Cinko, Irish McCall, Quadir Neal, Malik Byers, David McCauley, Ricky Mason, Jared Nyman, Jesse Ginter, Ali Hassan, Alexis Brolin, Joshua Quigley, Logan Mactavish, Jonathan Bierly, Andrew Colvin and Seth Long all were charged with riot, conspiracy to commit riot, failure to disperse and disorderly conduct, according to a statement from Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer's office at the time.

Mason entered a plea and was sentenced to one to 12 months of confinement. Mactavish entered a plea and was sentenced to a maximum of 12 months probation. Lawhead was sentenced to a maximum of 24 months probation. Cinko, Neal and Bierly entered pleas and are awaiting sentencing.

