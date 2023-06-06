Fourth Judicial District makes ruling on fatal officer-involved shooting in Fountain

Jun. 5—A Fountain police officer utilized reasonable force during a November shooting that resulted in the death of a suspect, according to a Monday news release from the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

A multi-agency investigation team has concluded that officer Brett Ryder acted within Colorado's deadly-force guidelines when he fatally shot Ross Floersheim, 41, in a Nov. 20 gunfire exchange in which the suspect fired more than 20 shots from a semi-automatic rifle, officials said.

At about 6:45 p.m., Ryder responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 6900 block of Village Meadows Drive. The caller said she had been trying to leave the home, but her husband, who was intoxicated, would not let her leave with their 8-year-old son. She managed to get out and call 911, but she had to leave her son in the house, according to the release.

While speaking with the woman at a neighbor's house, Ryder noted that she had fresh-looking injuries that were consistent with her claim that Floersheim had thrown her to the ground as she tried to leave the house. The woman said her son was still in the house with Floersheim, officials said.

As Ryder was taking the wife's statement, he was joined by police officer John Haley, and the two went to approach Floersheim's home. Haley mentioned that Floersheim had called in a threat against Haley after a DUI arrest two years before.

"You're going to have to speak to this dude," Haley told Ryder.

When Ryder knocked on the door, Floersheim came out holding "an AK-style semi-automatic rifle with a large magazine," the release states. When Floersheim ignored multiple commands to drop the gun, Ryder fired a single shot that hit the suspect in the torso. As Floersheim fell, he began firing at the officers, with "at least twenty-three rounds," according to body-worn camera footage of the incident.

Haley later told investigators that he did not fire a round during the incident because his gun jammed, and in the body-camera footage, he can be seen trying to clear a misfire, officials said.

Additional officers arrived to ensure the child was safe and render aid to the suspect, according to the release. Floersheim was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Colorado Revised Statute 18-1-704 states that a person can use deadly force in self-defense or in defense of others, and if the person "reasonably believes a lesser degree of force is inadequate." The state's deadly-force investigation team concluded that Ryder had operated within those standards.

"After completing a thorough review of the facts and evidence, Colorado's 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office has determined the use of deadly force by Fountain Police Department Officer Brett Ryder, was justified based on all the facts and circumstance of this case under the law of the state of Colorado," the release stated.