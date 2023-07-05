Fourth of July fireworks show on Pensacola Beach ends with two men shooting each other

The Escambia County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting on Pensacola Beach that happened Tuesday night after Pensacola's Fourth of July fireworks show.

ECSO spokeswoman Morgan Lewis told the News Journal that two men shot each other in the Casino Beach parking lot between 10 and 10:30 p.m. before a large crowd spectating the holiday fireworks show had left the beach.

"We're not really sure in what order the gunshots happened," Lewis said.

Both men were transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. Their identities have not been released.

An ECSO Facebook post says witnesses saw two groups of Black males near the Gulfside Pavilion when an altercation began. During the incident, two shots were fired.

The post says the victims' statements were inconsistent with witness accounts. Lewis said there is an ongoing investigation and there have been no arrests.

