Fourth of July parade in Chicago suburb halted by gunfire, multiple people shot
At least six are dead after a Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park was ended in gunfire. The suspect is still at large.
Multiple people were killed and injured in a shooting at Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill. on July 4.
Illinois State Senator Julie Morrison (29th) describes the moments she and her family were in the parade when they heard gunshots and had to seek cover.
One of the area’s largest 4th of July parades in the state kicked off 15 minutes ago in Wauwatosa and Brian is on the route with one of the best views the parade has to offer.
After announcing brick-and-mortar store closures in January 2021, Inditex is now officially axing Zara's sister brands in China.
The Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade has ushered in a new era of funding on both sides of the abortion debate. With the legality of abortion now up to individual states to determine, an issue long debated by legislators and philanthropists — when it was largely theoretical because only the Supreme Court could change it — suddenly has real-world ramifications for people across the country. “I think we will see funding that’s going to be a lot less performative and a lot more realistic,” said Leslie Lenkowsky, a professor emeritus in public affairs and philanthropic studies at Indiana University.
A Chicago suburb has canceled its Fourth of July festivities after witnesses reported possible gunfire at a parade Monday morning.
Ni Kuang, one of Hong Kong’s most distinguished screenwriters and novelists, has died. He was 87. He died on Sunday in Hong Kong, with local media reporting skin cancer as the cause of death. Ni wrote some 300 screenplays, many in the martial arts genre and many for the Shaw Brothers studio with co-writer Chang […]
The Backstreet Boys brought out surprise guest Drake during a recent concert in Toronto. The rapper jammed out to their hit "I Want It That Way."
The U.K. Embassy in Washington, D.C., shared a playlist to commemorate the United States’s Independence Day on Monday, including only one song on repeat by the band Player: “Baby Come Back.” “Baby come back, any kind of fool could see/There was something in everything about you/Baby come back, you can blame it all on me/I…
As California Governor Gavin Newsom speaks out against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' policies, speculation about both men running for president in 2024 continues.
If you've had a hard time meeting your savings goals, then financial expert Suze Orman suggests you make one change in the way you manage your money. Many people look at saving money as something they'll do when the circumstances work out that way. You might, for example, tell yourself you'll try to not spend your entire paycheck so you can stick $100 in your savings account at the end of the month.
The United States should try to replicate Canada’s comparatively successful federal regulation of firearms rather than turn to prayer to stop further mass shootings. │ Opinion
The mayor of Akron, Ohio, has canceled July Fourth celebrations and is enforcing a citywide curfew tonight after protesters took to the streets on Sunday night over the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker. NBC News’ Kathy Park has the details.
"Profit margins across markets are still elevated and some normalisation would result in negative earnings revisions," analysts at Goldman Sachs said.
$150-$300: That's the average amount of money per month, per person that people are spending on food, according to the budgeting app Mint.com. That estimated target varies by age and location, but...
A man accused of fatally shooting an Asian driver in an apparent road rage incident just outside Philadelphia has been charged with first-degree murder. King Hua, 54, was fatally shot at a red light on State Road near Meetinghouse Lane in Springfield Township at around 8:40 a.m. last Wednesday, according to reports. A dark SUV used the shoulder to pull ahead of Hua’s vehicle, said Springfield Township Police Chief Joseph Daly.
Officials in Highland Park confirm that 26 people have been wounded
Indiana abortion providers have experienced "an insane amount of requests" from out of state following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Baseball has a real life version of rock royalty touring throughout New England this summer. Their names are Ortiz, Ramirez, Martinez, and Foulke. They are the bad-ass dudes who crushed the Curse of …
Last Fourth of July, President Joe Biden gathered hundreds of people outside the White House for an event that would have been unthinkable for many Americans the previous year. Although the pandemic wasn’t over yet, Biden said, “we’re closer than ever to declaring our independence from a deadly virus.” “We were hoping to be free of the virus, and the virus had a lot more in store for us,” said Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean of the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.