Fourth leak found on Nord Stream pipelines, Swedish coast guard says

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Nord Stream is seen at the headquarters of Nord Stream AG in Zug
·1 min read

OSLO (Reuters) -Sweden's coast guard discovered a fourth gas leak on the damaged Nord Stream pipelines earlier this week, a spokesperson told the Svenska Dagbladet newspaper.

The European Union suspects sabotage was behind the gas leaks on the subsea Russian pipelines to Europe and has promised a "robust" response to any intentional disruption of its energy infrastructure.

"Two of these four are in Sweden's exclusive economic zone," coast guard spokesperson Jenny Larsson told the paper late on Wednesday. The other two breaches are in the Danish exclusive economic zone.

The coast guard did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Thursday.

While neither pipeline was in use at the time of the suspected blasts, they were filled with gas that has been spewing out in the Baltic Sea since Monday's ruptures.

The fourth leak was on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, in close proximity to a larger hole found on the nearby Nord Stream 1, the Swedish coast guard said.

This week, Danish authorities reported one hole in each of the two pipeline sections in their waters.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Stine Jacobsen and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-Nord Stream's role in Russia's gas supply to Europe

    Sweden's Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters, shortly after a leak on the nearby Nord Stream 2 project was discovered. Nord Stream 1, the largest single supply route for the Russian gas to Europe, has been idle since the end of August due to a row over faulty equipment at a key compressor station in Russia. Below are further details of the importance of the pipeline in carrying Russian gas to Europe.

  • Sweden's PM says Nord Stream leaks seen as deliberate acts

    Sweden's prime minister said on Tuesday that two blasts had been detected in relation to the leaks of the Nord Stream pipelines with information suggesting likely sabotage, though this did not represent an act of war against Sweden. Magdalena Andersson told a news conference the Swedish government was in close contact with partners such as NATO and neighbours such as Denmark and Germany concerning the developments.

  • Wall Street’s Biggest Banks Fined $1.8 Billion Over Use of Banned Messaging Apps

    Regulators levied hefty penalties against a slew of financial heavyweights for employees' use of unapproved messaging apps for conducting business.

  • A Stock Investor’s Guide to Brazil’s Presidential Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian stocks have outperformed global peers this year, and some investors say more gains are likely in store as neither of the two candidates vying for the presidency in the first round of voting Sunday is expected to jeopardize the country’s fiscal accounts in the short term. Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialPutin

  • Ukraine refugees push German population to all-time high

    Refugees arriving from Ukraine have helped drive Germany's population to its highest level, the Federal Statistical Office said, with more than 84 million people now living in the European Union's most populous country. Germany has one of the world's lowest fertility rates and by some measures its most aged population, but its wealth, demand for labour and relatively open immigration policy made it an attractive target for migrants even before the EU opened its doors to Ukrainians fleeing their country after Russia's invasion in February.

  • Presidents Office considers leak on gas pipeline a terrorist attack by Russia

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 27 SEPTEMBER 2022, 16:14 Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the head of the Office of the President, called the incident with a large-scale gas leak on the Nord Stream-1 gas pipeline a planned terrorist attack on the part of Russia.

  • The Federal Reserve is missing a crucial turning point in its fight against inflation because it believes in flawed data

    The price of shelter --- the biggest component of the consumer prices index --- is falling rapidly because of Fed rate increases, but don't expect that fact to show up in the CPI for another year.

  • Porsche Set for Bold Trading Debut After Pricing at Top End

    (Bloomberg) -- Porsche AG is set for a bullish trading debut after parent Volkswagen AG set the final listing price for the sports-car maker at the upper limit, seeking to defy deep market upheaval.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersMacKenzie Scott Files for Divorce From Science Teacher HusbandGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesS&P 500 Roars Back From Six-Day Slide; Bonds Surge: Markets WrapNord Stream Gas Leaks May Be a

  • Mystery gas leaks hit Russia pipelines to Europe

    STORY: Three offshore lines within the Nord Stream gas pipeline system sustained “unprecedented” damage in one day. That was according to pipeline operators on Tuesday (September 27). Nord Stream 1 and 2 run from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea, near Sweden and Denmark.Denmark restricted shipping near Nord Stream 2 following the discovery of a leak.Shortly after, Sweden’s Maritime Authority issued a warning of two leaks in Nord Stream 1. The pipeline operator said it was impossible to estimate when the system would be restored to full working capability. It has been a flashpoint in the escalating energy war between Europe and Moscow since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – which has sent gas prices soaring. While neither pipeline was pumping supplies to Europe at the time of the latest incidents, both contained gas under pressure. Nord Stream 1 started supplying gas from Russia to Germany in 2011 – but flows were halted entirely at the end of August. Nord Stream 2 was built in 2021, but Germany halted its launch days before Moscow invaded Ukraine on February 24. Giant Russian gas supplier Gazprom declined to comment on the latest incidents. The Kremlin said sabotage could not be ruled out.

  • Netherlands vows more arms for Ukraine, sanctions over Russian ‘referendums’

    The Netherlands has promised “more weapons, more sanctions, and more isolation of Russia” in response to the Kremlin’s carrying out sham referendums to justify its occupation of more Ukrainian territory.

  • Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing players in Week 4 of college football

    The Ducks' offense is rolling after another big week against Washington State. No surprise a major piece of that was named to Herbstreit's top performers of Week 4.

  • Potential pipeline sabotage could extend Europe’s gas crisis by years

    On several occasions since July, Russia has closed off the flow of natural gas through Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline delivering gas to Europe. At first, Russian authorities called it routine maintenance, then blamed sanctions. The shutdowns, though a threat to Europe’s ability to run factories and heat homes this winter, were temporary and reversible. But now it seems certain the pipeline—and its newly-built, never-used twin Nord Stream 2—will be out of commission for months at a minimum, if

  • UN recognizes Ukraine’s speedy digital migration to the cloud that helped to save industries during war

    Ukraine took 46th place among the most digitalized governments in the world, making it into a group of 73 countries with the highest e-government index, reads the UN 2022 E-Government Survey published on Sept. 28.

  • Remains of ship that sent iceberg warning to Titanic found in Irish Sea

    The SS Mesaba was torpedoed by a German submarine during WWI.

  • Asian stocks follow Wall St higher after UK calms markets

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Britain's central bank moved forcefully to stop a budding financial crisis. Market benchmarks in Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney added more than 1%. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index surged 2% on Wednesday for its biggest gain in seven weeks after the Bank of England announced it would buy as many government bonds as needed to restore order to financial markets.

  • Arizona State football coach speculation swirls around Oregon coordinator Kenny Dillingham

    Speculation surrounding Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State football program continues to swirl.

  • Russia set to annex Ukraine territory; West warns of new sanctions

    ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine (Reuters) -Russia was poised to annex a swath of Ukraine within days, releasing what it called vote tallies showing overwhelming support in four provinces to join it, after what Ukraine and the West denounced as illegal sham referendums held at gunpoint. The head of the upper house of the Russian parliament said it could consider the incorporation of the four partially occupied regions on Oct. 4, three days before President Vladimir Putin's 70th birthday. The Russian-installed administrations of the four provinces have formally asked Putin to incorporate them into Russia, which Russian officials have suggested is a formality.

  • Trump Picked the Special Master but Now He Has Complaints

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump got the court-ordered review he wanted of documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago home as well as his preferred pick for a so-called special master to carry it out. But less than a month in, the former president has complaints about how that review is taking shape.Trump’s lawyers lodged objections this week to US District Senior Judge Raymond Dearie’s proposal for how his work as special master will proceed over the next few months, according to a letter they sent the ju

  • Trump's legal team says that vendors don't want to work with them for special-master review because 'seasoned IT professionals' can't handle the government's 11,000 files and strict deadlines

    Trump's team said vendors don't have a problem with them, but "seasoned IT professionals" can't get through the documents on the DOJ's timeline.

  • An off-duty Massachusetts National Guard member aggressively confronted a tour bus full of senior citizens thinking they were migrants

    In a livestream of the pursuit, the off-duty officer slammed US immigration policy and referenced DeSantis' sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard.