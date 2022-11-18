Fourth man arrested in connection to Young Dolph murder, MPD says

A fourth man has been arrested in connection to what police called a conspiracy to murder Memphis rapper and superstar Young Dolph.

Memphis Police confirm to FOX13 that Jermarcus Johnson was taken into custody Friday afternoon.

Memphis Police posted to Facebook earlier in the day, officially naming Jermarcus Johnson as a suspect in the murder of Young Dolph whose real name is Adolph Thornton Jr.

Police said that Jermarcus Johnson turned himself into the Multi-Agency Gang Unit shortly after MPD named him as a suspect.

The arrest comes just after the one-year mark of Young Dolph’s death.

The beloved rapper and philanthropist was shot to death inside of Makeda’s Homemade Cookies on Airways Boulevard on November 17, 2021.

Three other men have been arrested in connection to Young Dolph’s murder.

Jermarcus Johnson’s half-brother Justin Johnson, also known by his stage name of Straight Drop, was arrested along with Cornelius Smith. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy named those two as the men who shot into Makeda’s on that fateful day and killed Young Dolph.

Hernandez Govan has also been arrested. Mulroy said that Govan is the one who ordered the murder of Young Dolph.

Jermarcus Johnson has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

It’s still unclear exactly what part authorities believe Jermarcus Johnson played in the conspiracy.

