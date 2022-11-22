Fourth man charged in Young Dolph killing set to appear in court today

Jermarcus Johnson, the fourth man accused in the murder of rapper Young Dolph, is scheduled to appear in court at 201 Poplar today.

Johnson is charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton, Jr., died after being shot multiple times inside Makeda’s Cookies on Airways Boulevard Nov. 17, 2021.

Authorities said he was shot 22 times.

MORE: Fourth man arrested in connection to Young Dolph murder, MPD says

Johnson was taken into custody Friday after turning himself in to the Multi-Agency Gang Unit.

Three other men have been arrested in connection to Young Dolph’s murder.

Jermarcus Johnson’s half-brother Justin Johnson, also known by his stage name Straight Drop, was arrested, along with Cornelius Smith.

Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy named Justin Johnson and Smith as the two gunmen who shot into Makeda’s.

Hernandez Govan has also been arrested. Mulroy said that Govan is the one who ordered the murder.

He pled not guilty to all charges last week.

RELATED: Memphis honors Young Dolph’s life by giving back to community

According to an indictment against Jermarcus Johnson authorities believe he hid Justin Johnson and Smith after the shooting and helped the two men get away in the wake of the murder.

His bond has been set at $300,000.

FOX13 will be in the courtroom when he appears to bring you the latest updates.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: