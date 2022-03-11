Fourth man gets prison in murder-for-hire plot that led to Columbus bus driver slaying

The last of four defendants in a murder-for-hire killing of a Columbus school bus driver has been sentenced.

The last of four men who Franklin County prosecutors say had a part in a murder-for-hire plot that led to the 2019 stabbing death of Columbus school bus driver John Clinedinst is headed to prison.

David M. Eisel, 48, of Columbus' Northeast Side was sentenced to a term of between 11 and 16-1/2 years in prison on Thursday by Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Sheryl K. Munson. The sentencing brings to a close a case involving a complex scheme in which Clinedinst's former roommate admitted to hiring hitmen to make the man's murder appear to be the work of gang members.

Munson's sentence follows with the sentence recommended by prosecutors and Eisel's attorney, Mark M. Hunt, when he pleaded guilty in January 2021 to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter. Eisel was initially indicted in January 2020 by a Grand Jury on two murder charges, which prosecutors dismissed in exchange for his guilty plea.

Eisel is the fourth man sentenced for his part in the murder scheme, which was carried out on Sept. 24, 2019 on the front doorsteps of Clinedinst's home on Darbyhurst Road in Prairie Township. Clinedinst, 54, was ambushed and fatally stabbed by two men around 3:30 a.m. that morning as he left his home for work as a bus driver with Columbus City Schools.

Through the course of its investigation, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office determined that Abraham M. Sheers, 54, hired two men to murder Clinedinst and frame MS-13 gang members for the slaying. Sheers and Clindedinst, who had previously lived together with a third man at the Darbyhurst Road home, had a dispute before Shears hired Tarayle G. Glick, 22 and Donte T. Slash 25, to carry out the hit, investigators have said.

Eisel initially denied involvement, but a sheath matching the knife used in the murder was later found in Eisel's apartment. Testing revealed the sheath had traces of Eisel's DNA on it, prosecutors have said.

“The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department conducted an excellent investigation into this brutal, calculated killing of a victim who spent his days busing children to and from elementary school" Steve Schott, an assistant prosecutor who prosecuted the case, said in a written statement. "They should be commended for their efforts. Their work resulted in accountability for all defendants involved.”

Glick, of the city's Near East Side, was the final defendant to plead guilty in late February to charges stemming from the murder plot. Glick was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years in exchange for pleading guilty to murder and tampering with evidence.

Prosecutors dismissed an additional murder charge and an aggravated murder charge against Glick.

Shears, of the Far West Side, and Slash, of the North Side, were both sentenced in May: Shears to 15 years-to-life in prison for murder; Slash to 25 years-to-life in prison for aggravated murder. Both men had pleaded guilty in 2021 to their part in the plot.

Eric Lagatta is a reporter at the Columbus Dispatch covering public safety, breaking news and social justice issues. Reach him at elagatta@dispatch.com. Follow him on Twitter @EricLagatta

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Fourth man gets prison in Columbus bus driver murder-for-hire plot