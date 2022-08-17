Fourth man pleads guilty to conspiracy that swindled bank out of $300,000, feds say

A 28-year-old Virginia man pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft and bank fraud for his role in the swindling of $300,000 from the Navy Federal Credit Union, according to federal authorities.

Taimak Peters of Norfolk was one out of four co-conspirators to plead guilty in the fraud scheme, according to a news release from the Eastern District of Virginia’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Peters aided in a scheme that used victim’s stolen identities to open up bank accounts at Navy Federal Credit Union branches between April and July 2018, according to the release.

Peters and his co-conspirators used the bank accounts to apply for auto loans under the victim’s names, prosecutors said. Then, they would retrieve and cash the loan checks at two different bank locations, according to the release.

The overall scheme cost Navy Federal Credit Union more than $300,000 and Peters’ “specific action” in the scheme caused the bank to lose $57,000, according to the release.

McClatchy News reached out to Peter’s attorney for comment and is awaiting a response.

Peters is the fourth person to plead guilty to the scheme, according to the release. Co-conspirators 29-year-old Raven Dixon and 38-year-old Ryan Eugene Gregory, both of Norfolk, and 33-year-old Thomas Jules Rogers of Prince George County, Maryland, also pleaded guilty for their roles in the conspiracy and have been sentenced, prosecutors said.

Peters is expected to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023, according to the news release. He faces between 2 and 32 years in prison, the attorney’s office said.

