Fourth man sentenced in theft of firearms from Stafford pawnshop

Oct. 30—VERNON — The fourth man involved in the theft of firearms from a Stafford pawnshop was sentenced Friday, Tolland State's Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky said.

The man, Lawrence McEwen, 40, entered a guilty plea on a charge of conspiracy to steal a firearm and was sentenced to 54 months in prison in connection with the 2019 burglary at the Simon Says Pawn Shop in Stafford.

The three other men involved, Damien Garcia, 35, Adam Miller, 30, and Jonathan McEwen, 32, have each been sentenced to different amounts of prison time, Gedansky said in a news release.

Garcia was sentenced Sept. 9 under a plea agreement to serve 60 months in prison after he entered his plea to theft of a firearm.

Miller will serve 36 months in prison after he entered his plea to conspiracy to commit stealing a firearm and was sentenced as part of a plea agreement on April 5.

Jonathan McEwen, Lawrence's brother, will serve 42 months in prison after he entered his plea to conspiracy to steal a firearm as part of a plea agreement on Oct. 20.

After a joint investigation with state police, Vernon police, and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, officers were able to determine that Garcia, Miller, and the McEwen brothers conspired to steal seven handguns from the Simon Says Pawn Shop in Stafford, and executed that theft in the early morning hours of Sept. 14, 2019, Gedansky said.

One firearm was recovered in Vernon, but the investigation revealed that the defendants sold the remaining firearms to unknown people in Hartford and have not been recovered, officials said.

The case was prosecuted by Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Jaclyn Preville.

