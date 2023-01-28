A Fourth Mass Shooting In California This Week Left Three People Dead

There have now been four mass shootings in California this week, after a shooting early Saturday morning in Los Angeles left three people dead and four injured.

In a statement, the Los Angeles Police Department said it had received multiple 911 calls about a shooting at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday near Beverly Hills. “When officers arrived, they found 5 victims suffering from gunshot wounds,” the LAPD wrote.

Three of them were pronounced dead on the scene by the fire department.

The two injured people police encountered were taken to the hospital, and two more injured took themselves to the hospital, according to local outlets. Police said two of the injured were in critical condition, while two others were in stable condition as of Saturday afternoon.

There is no information yet known publicly about the shooter or shooters.

Information about the victims’ ages and genders are still yet to be determined by a coroner, police said.

According to police, the shooting took place at a short-term rental property in the West Los Angeles neighborhood, Beverly Crest, a wealthy area in the city. Three victims were shot inside a car and the other four while standing outside the property, Sgt. Frank Preciado said Saturday.

Investigators were trying to determine if there was a party at the rental home or what type of gathering was occurring, police told the Associated Press.

Saturday’s shooting marks the fourth mass shooting in California this week, and the sixth this month. Exactly one week ago, a mass shooting at a dance studio in Monterey Park killed 11 people, all of them between the ages of 57 to 76, after a Lunar New Year celebration.

Even before the names of the Monterey Park victims were released, another shooter opened fire in Half Moon Bay on Monday, killing seven immigrant laborers who worked on a mushroom farm. And then again on Thursday in Oakland , a shooter injured seven and gunned down one 18-year-old man.

Many have reacted to the news on social media, decrying the rate of mass shootings in America. “In the wee hours of the morning, a shooting happened in Beverly Crest, a wealthy area of LA, north of Beverly Hills…This is America,” one tweeted . “america is about shooting your neighbors,” another said .

