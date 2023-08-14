Fourth Memphis-area family retains civil rights lawyer Ben Crump after teen's in-custody death

Memphis Police Department personnel and vehicles are seen in Midtown Memphis on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. A large police presence was seen in the area after an altercation between officers and a suspect.

For the fourth time in 2023, a Memphis-area family has retained the legal services of civil rights attorney Ben Crump — a lawyer who routinely represents families of victims who have died in interactions with law enforcement.

The family of Courtney Ross, the 19-year-old who died in Memphis police custody Friday, will be represented by Crump as an investigation into the teen's death begins, according to Kareem Ali, a community representative for Crump's firm.

Crump also represents the surviving family members of Tyre Nichols, Jarveon Hudspeth, and Gershun Freeman. All three men died in the custody of or during interactions with local law enforcement agencies or the county's corrections department.

On Friday, Memphis police said a property owner called around 10:55 a.m. and reported a man was on his property near the intersection of Madison Avenue and South Idlewild looking through boxes and "retrieving poisonous bait used for rodents."

A short while later, police said, a second call came in about a person in the area of Madison Avenue and Idlewild Street who was reportedly looking into cars and resident mailboxes.

Officers found the suspect, who would later be identified as Ross, and approached him. According to police, Ross began to run. Officers "apprehended" Ross near the intersection of Madison Avenue and Auburndale Street and said Ross resisted arrest.

Police were able to handcuff Ross, and he was placed in the back of a Memphis police squad car.

Officers noticed Ross was having difficulty breathing, and he was taken to Methodist University Hospital. He was pronounced dead at 1:20 p.m. The cause of death is unclear.

