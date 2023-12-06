Fourth Michigan State Police lieutenant suspended as Flint post investigation expands

The Michigan State Police suspended another lieutenant Tuesday as an internal affairs investigation expanded beyond the Flint post, a spokeswoman confirmed Wednesday.

First Lt. Jeffrey Short, who was commander of the MSP post in West Branch, in Ogemaw County, was placed on paid administrative leave, MSP spokeswoman Shanon Banner confirmed.

The assistant post commander, Lt. Mike Brown, has been placed in command of the West Branch post, she said.

Banner said the latest suspension is connected to an investigation at the Flint post that earlier resulted in the paid suspensions of the three top MSP officers there. They are First Lt. Yvonne Brantley, who was the post commander, Lt. Michael Philipps and Lt. Thomas Dhooge, the Free Press reported Nov. 27.

The investigation at the Flint post relates to the promotion and selection process, she said.

Banner also confirmed that another internal affairs investigation began at the Flint post on March 25, related to Sgt. Jared Chiros.

Banner said Chiros "remains employed with the department" pursuant to a section of the collective bargaining agreement for troopers and sergeants related to grievances, appeals, discipline conferences and arbitration.

"Any further information regarding his personnel record would need to be sought by filing a Freedom of Information Act request," she said.

Banner would not say whether the investigation that led to the suspension of four lieutenants was initiated as a result of the investigation of Chiros.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Fourth MSP lieutenant suspended as Flint post investigation expands