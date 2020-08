The carcasses of the cars burned by protestors the previous night during a demonstration against the shooting of Jacob Blake are seen on a used-cars lot in Kenosha, Wisconsin on August 26, 2020.Two people were shot dead and a third injured on the night of August 25 in the US city of Kenosha as anti-police protesters clashed with armed vigilante groups during a third night of demonstrations over the police shooting of a black man.