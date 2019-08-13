Fourth NRA board of directors member resigns

WASHINGTON – A fourth member of the National Rifle Association's Board of Directors resigned Monday, as turmoil within the gun-rights group continues to become public.

Julie Golob, a professional sport shooter, wrote in a post published on her website that she will not be completing her full 3-year term and gave notice of her resignation to NRA President Carolyn Meadows, Secretary John Frazer, and the members of the board.

"This was not a decision I made lightly," she wrote. "I apologize to those members who have supported me that I will not be completing the full 3-year term. I also feel this is the best decision for me and my family. "

"I wish the director who fills my vacancy and the rest of the board nothing but success. I will absolutely continue to support the NRA’s programs and sports as a proud benefactor member and active participant in the preservation of freedom," she concluded.

More: The gun control fight has started. Could turmoil at the NRA be a game-changer?

'Not good!': Donald Trump blames Russia for mysterious 'Skyfall' explosion, radiation spike

The move comes days after three other members of the NRA board resigned, citing concerns over irresponsible spending by the gun advocacy organization's leaders. The resignations came amid increasing public concern and debate about gun violence and gun control following recent back-to-back mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

Earlier this year, Oliver North, the NRA president, was forced out after expressing concerns about the group's finances. He was also accused of attempting to help remove Chief Executive Officer Wayne LaPierre, who is now facing pressure to resign.

A longtime lobbyist for the NRA, Chris Cox, was also ousted in June, with the organization accusing him of attempting a coup against LaPierre.

The organization's tax-exempt status is also being investigated by the New York Attorney General's Office, while the District of Columbia attorney general has another probe into the organization and its charitable foundation.

Some gun control advocates have called Monday's resignation "big."

More: Kamala Harris hits back at NRA after group criticizes her gun control proposals

'He was the center of it': With Jeff Epstein dead, charging co-conspirators likely an uphill battle, experts say

David H. Chipman, senior policy adviser at the Courage to Fight Gun Violence organization, told the Washington Post that the resignation is "big." He added that his organization, which was founded by former Arizona congresswoman Gabby Gifford, is seeing membership among gun owners increase while NRA leaders “run for the exits."

He told the Post that the NRA "isn’t really representing the values of gun owners and this has opened up a space."

Contributing: Tricia L. Nadolny

Like what you’re reading?: Download the USA TODAY app for more

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Julie Golob resigns from NRA's board of directors