Fourth Oath Keeper in Capitol riot pleads guilty, cooperates with FBI

WASHINGTON — A fourth person who joined with members of the far right Oath Keepers during the January 6 Capitol riot pleaded guilty Tuesday and was cooperating federal investigators.

Appearing in federal court in Washington, D.C., Caleb Berry, 20, of Tampa, Florida, admitted that he and other group members planned for January 6 and entered the Capitol in a single-file formation.

Prosecutors had asked a federal judge to keep records of his case under seal until Tuesday to avoid tipping off other Oath Keepers who face federal charges. Maintaining secrecy "will ensure the defendant's safety while he cooperates pursuant to his plea agreement," they said.

The FBI has been successful so far in persuading members and followers of the Oath Keepers to cooperate with the sprawling federal investigation. Several members of the group face conspiracy charges, and prosecutors have said they played a role in planning the Capitol siege.

Three other people have admitted that they joined other Oath Keepers in storming the Capitol. Two pleaded guilty last month -- Mark Grods of Alabama and Graydon Young of Florida. In April, Jon Schaffer of Indiana became the first Oath Keeper to plead, admitting that he entered the Capitol wearing a tactical vest and carrying bear spray.

They, too, agreed to cooperate with investigators.