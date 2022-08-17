Fourth OSP employee charged with lying to investigators

Aug. 17—A fourth Oklahoma State Penitentiary correctional officer has been charged with allegedly lying to investigators regarding an alleged assault of a restrained inmate by another correctional officer.

Court records show Stanley Rogers, 59, of McAlester, was charged with offering false evidence and obstructing an officer "by drafting and submitting an incident report" involving an inmate assault allegedly committed by William Graham "and offering it as evidence for the investigation into the incident."

Michael Boswell, 27; Dylan Aragon, 28, and Richard Holloway, 37, were also charged this week with the two offenses.

Graham, 35, of McAlester, is accused of using "unnecessary or excessive force" on June 16, 2022, by striking an inmate who was restrained with his arms behind his back and in leg shackles while escorting the inmate to OSP's medical unit and is charged with aggravated assault and battery, offering false evidence, and obstructing an officer

A probable cause affidavit filed in the case states video from the medical unit hallway was obtained by investigators which shows Graham directly under the ceiling camera "appearing to strike or hit someone off camera view approximately three times" with Rogers looking towards the incident.

Rogers denied during his initial interview that the incident occurred before being shown the video and admitting he observed Graham hitting, poking, and slapping the inmate and not documenting the incident, the affidavit states.

A second interview was requested by Rogers, who told investigators that he did see Graham strike the inmate "several times with his closed fists" numerous times in the head and torso area but "didn't realize at the time what he was seeing and originally thought Graham was "horse playing," the report states.

Jail records show Arogan, Boswell, and Holloway self-surrendered to the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office on Monday with Rogers self-surrendering on Tuesday with all four posting a $10,000 bond through a bondsperson.

As of Wednesday, a warrant for Graham's arrest was still active with a bond of $20,000.

