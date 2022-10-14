Fourth person arrested in murder suspect's escape from Lafourche Parish jail

A woman has been charged with coordinating transportation for a murder suspect who escaped from the Lafourche Parish jail last month, authorities said Friday.

Jasmina Mahoney, 26, of Tennessee has been charged with assisting in the Sept. 16 escape of Leroy Miles Jr., 23, Lafourche Sheriff Craig Webre said in a news release.

Miles had squeezed through a small drainage opening after kicking out a metal cover then scaled two fences, the Sheriff's Office said. Miles was apprehended in a hotel room in Houma the next day.

In the following days, investigators charged inmates Bricelon Martin, 26, and Jordan Beltz, 21, with assisting in the escape.

Through further investigation, detectives learned Mahoney coordinated transportation for Miles following his escape, and they obtained a warrant for her arrest, the Sheriff's Office said Friday. She was arrested by authorities in Tennessee and was booked into the Lafourche jail Tuesday on one count of assisting escape. She was released after posting $10,000 bail.

Miles is being held without bail at the Lafayette jail on charges of second-degree murder and aggravated second-degree battery in that parish. He is also charged with attempted second-degree murder in Terrebonne Parish, as well as simple escape, aggravated flight from an officer, obstruction of justice and contempt of court in Lafourche.

Including Miles, Mahoney is the fourth person charged in the escape. The investigation continues, and additional arrests are still possible as investigators are pursuing charges against individuals outside the jail, the Sheriff's Office said.

This article originally appeared on Daily Comet: Fourth person charged in murder suspect escape from Lafourche jail